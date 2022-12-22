ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentry County, MO

myqcountry.com

Missouri teen injured after SUV overturns

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after noon Saturday in DeKalb County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by a 17-year-old girl from Weatherby was northbound on Highway EE ten miles north of Cameron. The driver lost control of the...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Teen Driver Injured in Rollover Accident Near McFall

GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was injured in a Wednesday afternoon accident near McFall. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as the 16-year old male was westbound on Highway T, 1/2 mile west of McFall when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle went off the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its top.
MCFALL, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery

HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm

Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Holt Residents Hurt In Rollover Accident

A pair of Holt residents were left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. Troop A of the highway Patrol says 33-year-old Holt resident Jill D. Fisher was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent southbound on I-35 at mile marker 17.4 when she began to change lanes. Fisher didn’t see another vehicle in that lane and swerved to avoid a collision. That action however sent her vehicle off the roadway where it overturned.
HOLT, MO
kttn.com

Two die in Saturday afternoon crash

Two drivers were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Clay County. The highway patrol identified them as 73 year old James Massa of Excelsior Estates and 88 year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. The highway patrol’s major crash investigation team assisted troopers with the investigation. The patrol said a...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Bethany resident injured in Sunday morning crash

A Bethany resident received what the highway patrol called minor injuries in a single vehicle accident late Sunday morning. The patrol said 36 year old Edward Cates was to seek medical attention. He was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by 37 year old Anastasha Navarro of Maysville. She wasn’t hurt.
BETHANY, MO
kchi.com

Crash Leaves Hood Melted On Truck

A crash and power lines down on 190 at the Thompson River Bridge brought traffic to a standstill Thursday morning. No injuries were reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the crash that happened before 8:00 am. The report states a semi struck a utility pole, knocking down the power line across the hood of a pick-up truck. The electrical current melted the hood of the truck.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
939theeagle.com

Missouri troopers: be prepared to drive under the speed limit today

Missouri state troopers are warning of possible whiteout conditions in parts of the state on this Thursday, along with blowing and drifting snow. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown recommends that you stay at home today, if you don’t have to travel. “As during the course of this...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Man drowns near Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed that a water search conducted earlier today found a man who died after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. According to a Twitter post from MSHP Troop F, at 2:40 p.m. a man fell into...
WARSAW, MO
KCTV 5

City of Atchison urges public to conserve water

Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
ATCHISON, KS
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
BOLCKOW, MO
abc17news.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
MISSOURI STATE

