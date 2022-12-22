Read full article on original website
myqcountry.com
Missouri teen injured after SUV overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after noon Saturday in DeKalb County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by a 17-year-old girl from Weatherby was northbound on Highway EE ten miles north of Cameron. The driver lost control of the...
Woman, 10-year-old injured after Jeep overturns in DeKalb Co.
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Jeep Grand Waggoneer driven by Michael S. Myers, 41, Ames, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The Jeep traveled off the road and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Teen Driver Injured in Rollover Accident Near McFall
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was injured in a Wednesday afternoon accident near McFall. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as the 16-year old male was westbound on Highway T, 1/2 mile west of McFall when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle went off the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its top.
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Holt Residents Hurt In Rollover Accident
A pair of Holt residents were left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. Troop A of the highway Patrol says 33-year-old Holt resident Jill D. Fisher was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent southbound on I-35 at mile marker 17.4 when she began to change lanes. Fisher didn’t see another vehicle in that lane and swerved to avoid a collision. That action however sent her vehicle off the roadway where it overturned.
kttn.com
Two die in Saturday afternoon crash
Two drivers were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Clay County. The highway patrol identified them as 73 year old James Massa of Excelsior Estates and 88 year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. The highway patrol’s major crash investigation team assisted troopers with the investigation. The patrol said a...
kttn.com
Bethany resident injured in Sunday morning crash
A Bethany resident received what the highway patrol called minor injuries in a single vehicle accident late Sunday morning. The patrol said 36 year old Edward Cates was to seek medical attention. He was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by 37 year old Anastasha Navarro of Maysville. She wasn’t hurt.
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Hood Melted On Truck
A crash and power lines down on 190 at the Thompson River Bridge brought traffic to a standstill Thursday morning. No injuries were reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the crash that happened before 8:00 am. The report states a semi struck a utility pole, knocking down the power line across the hood of a pick-up truck. The electrical current melted the hood of the truck.
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
939theeagle.com
Missouri troopers: be prepared to drive under the speed limit today
Missouri state troopers are warning of possible whiteout conditions in parts of the state on this Thursday, along with blowing and drifting snow. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown recommends that you stay at home today, if you don’t have to travel. “As during the course of this...
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
Man drowns near Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed that a water search conducted earlier today found a man who died after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. According to a Twitter post from MSHP Troop F, at 2:40 p.m. a man fell into...
KCTV 5
City of Atchison urges public to conserve water
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the Heartland. The MSHP has been keeping followers up to date on their Twitter page. From midnight to 6 p.m., on December 22, Troop C has responded to 282 calls for service.
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
abc17news.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
