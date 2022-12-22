Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Hero Greg Joseph drilled a game-winning 61-yard field goal despite having made just two of his first seven field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards this season. Zero With four minutes remaining, a Jamie Gillan punt was blocked, gifting the ball to the Vikings at the Giants’ 29-yard line, from where they drove for a lead-extending touchdown. Long snapper Casey Kreiter was bowled over and the block came up the middle. Unsung hero Daniel Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for a season-high 334 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for another 34 yards. He led the game-tying, seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, completing the 2-point conversion pass with 2:01 to go. Key stat 11-0 Minnesota’s record in one-score games, the best start to a season in NFL history in that statistic. The Giants fell to 8-3-1 in a NFL-high 12 one-score games. Quote “I would love a rematch.” — Saquon Barkley on the possibility of a Giants-Vikings meeting in the first round of the playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO