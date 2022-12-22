Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Related
Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks
For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting
Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo’s Christmas Eve plans with airport currently closed after win over Bears, revealed
The Buffalo Bills faced a huge cold-weather challenge in their Week 16 road game at Chicago, but the visitors were able to assert themselves in the second half and record a 35-13 triumph over the Bills. What the Bills were unable to do following the game was fly back to Buffalo to celebrate their third […] The post Buffalo’s Christmas Eve plans with airport currently closed after win over Bears, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Post
Heroes, zeros from Giants’ loss to Vikings: Greg Joseph answers call
Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Hero Greg Joseph drilled a game-winning 61-yard field goal despite having made just two of his first seven field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards this season. Zero With four minutes remaining, a Jamie Gillan punt was blocked, gifting the ball to the Vikings at the Giants’ 29-yard line, from where they drove for a lead-extending touchdown. Long snapper Casey Kreiter was bowled over and the block came up the middle. Unsung hero Daniel Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for a season-high 334 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for another 34 yards. He led the game-tying, seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, completing the 2-point conversion pass with 2:01 to go. Key stat 11-0 Minnesota’s record in one-score games, the best start to a season in NFL history in that statistic. The Giants fell to 8-3-1 in a NFL-high 12 one-score games. Quote “I would love a rematch.” — Saquon Barkley on the possibility of a Giants-Vikings meeting in the first round of the playoffs
Troubling Chandler Jones injury forces exit in Raiders vs. Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a rather concerning blow on Saturday after Chandler Jones was forced to exit their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to injury. Jones suffered an elbow injury in the third quarter of the contest and was immediately ruled out, sparking fears that his condition is serious. The 32-year-old […] The post Troubling Chandler Jones injury forces exit in Raiders vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buddy Hield’s Christmas ask shot down by Heat icon Eric Reid
Most Miami Heat fans are familiar with Eric Reid. The renowned announcer has made quite a name for himself with his trademark “kaboom” expression gaining a bit of a cult following among Miami supporters everywhere. As it turns out, even Indiana Pacers stud Buddy Hield is familiar with Reid’s reputation.
Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season
The Utah Jazz are one of the most notable overachieving teams of the 2022-23 NBA campaign. Many thought the team would be tanking for generational prospect Victor Wembanyama this season. Instead, the Jazz are winning games. At 18-16, the squad owns the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. One of the reasons for Utah’s surprising […] The post Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Greg Joseph sets Vikings record with 61-yard game-winner vs. Giants
Place kicker Greg Joseph made Minnesota Vikings history on Saturday. Joseph’s game-winning 61-yard field goal is the longest made field goal in Vikings’ franchise history, per Vikings Communications on Twitter. VIKINGS WIN‼ Greg Joseph ices the 61-yard FG 😱pic.twitter.com/sIHfT9r4VQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 24, 2022 The kick sent the crowd into a frenzy as Minnesota […] The post Greg Joseph sets Vikings record with 61-yard game-winner vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers somehow being able to win NFC South will have Buccaneers, Saints fans down bad
Who would’ve known, but the Carolina Panthers are somehow in contention for the NFC South title after previously firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier in the season. After Saturday’s dominant win over the Detroit Lions, the Panthers now sit at 6-9 on the season and as Adam Schefter pointed out, the team can actually win […] The post Panthers somehow being able to win NFC South will have Buccaneers, Saints fans down bad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Josh Allen could shatter this unreal Dan Marino record in Bills’ Week 16 clash vs. Bears
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is on the doorstep of shattering a notable NFL record. Allen has tallied an astounding 133 passing touchdowns and 37 rushing touchdowns over his ongoing run with the Bills. The versatile passer is just coming off of a keen performance in the Bills’ Week 15 home win against the Miami […] The post Josh Allen could shatter this unreal Dan Marino record in Bills’ Week 16 clash vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bol Bol speaks out on fantastic season landing him in MIP race
Prior to this season, Bol Bol was a huge question mark. Despite being in the NBA for three seasons already, injuries combined with sporadic playing time left much to be desired. This season though, Bol has been a revelation for the Orlando Magic. He’s enjoying the best season of his career and he credits it to him finally getting a real chance to play as per Bobby Manning of The Boston Sports Journal.
Heat star Jimmy Butler gets concerning injury update from Erik Spoelstra after Pacers loss
The Miami Heat suffered a second straight loss on Friday in a thrilling contest against the Indiana Pacers, 111-108. Jimmy Butler was able to suit up in this one after being forced to sit out Miami’s loss against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it looks like the Heat talisman is set for another spell on the sidelines with a new injury.
Blue Jays GM hints at free agency activity after Daulton Varsho trade
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired C/OF Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The deal provides Toronto with a versatile player who features a high ceiling. However, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said there could be more moves in the works prior to Opening Day, per Keegan Matheson. “I think our heavy lifting […] The post Blue Jays GM hints at free agency activity after Daulton Varsho trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Okwara brothers get 100% real about Carolina homecoming amid Lions playoff hunt
Every game the Detroit Lions play until the end of the regular season has playoff implications. But for pass rushers Romeo and Julian Okwara, the Lions Week 16 matchup has even more meaning. The Lions will face the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina on Christmas Eve. The Okwara brothers, who were born in Nigeria, […] The post Okwara brothers get 100% real about Carolina homecoming amid Lions playoff hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0