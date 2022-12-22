ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Florida man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend because she did not text him

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend because she did not answer his texts or telephone calls, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carlos Lemont Jones II, 23, of Melbourne, was arrested Tuesday and charged with premeditated first-degree murder and deprivation of a firearm in the death of Sha’Dayla Johnson, 23, of Melbourne, according to Brevard County online booking and court records.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, Johnson was heading to work when she was confronted by Jones, WFTV reported. According to an arrest affidavit, Jones arrived at Johnson’s residence at about 7:40 a.m. EST after waking up “in an angry state” because the victim had not answered his text messages and telephone calls.

The victim’s father, Torrance Clark, told authorities that the couple had been dating for five months but had broken up two weeks ago, according to the affidavit. He added that he saw Jones in the driveway and then heard several shots. When he went to investigate, Clark said he found Johnson lying facedown on the carport floor.

Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Jones surrendered to the Palm Bay Police Department about three hours after the shooting. In an interview with Melbourne police, Jones allegedly confessed to intentionally shooting Johnson with a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol.

When asked by a Melbourne police officer if he was remorseful for the shooting, Jones allegedly said “No,” adding that “if he had to do it again,” he also would have killed Clark, according to the affidavit.

Jones will be arraigned on Jan. 23, 2023, court records show.

