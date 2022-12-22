Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
KTUL
String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa: Street crews halt full-scale snow and ice response, roads now considered passable
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Friday afternoon all street crews have stopped full-scale snow and ice response. The city said roads are considered “passable at this time.”. Brine street crews will remain on standby through Sunday. Currently, the city said there is enough space available...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Heating Center Open at Old Jane Phillips Medical Center
Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville police urge drivers to use caution on the roads following snowfall
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are pleading with drivers after Mother Nature delivered two to three inches of snow in Washington County on Thursday. “If people can just slow down, with the road conditions. Don’t go the speed limit, slow down to about half the speed limit or slower,” said Lt. Chris Mims with Bartlesville Police Department.
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
KTUL
Oklahoma Natural Gas works to restore service to Bixby neighborhoods
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The City of Bixby confirmed Thursday that a few neighborhoods in Bixby are experiencing an Oklahoma Natural Gas service interruption Thursday. The City of Bixby said the affected customers are between East 161st Street South and East 181st Street South and between Yale and Sheridan. ONG...
KOKI FOX 23
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
KOKI FOX 23
Glenpool Fire Department rescues cow from pond
GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department rescued a cow from an icy pond on Friday, according to the City of Glenpool. In a social media post, the City said “it’s not just people who need rescuing, especially during these frigid conditions.”. According to the post, the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road
TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field. “Anytime it’s this cold,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KOKI FOX 23
Warming stations in Bartlesville want people to come in from the dangerous cold
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — In order to make sure no one suffers from cold weather injuries, Bartlesville Police are offering free rides to the two warming stations that will be open through Sunday if needed. FOX23 News stopped by one of two warming stations on Thursday afternoon to learn more...
KTUL
Family of 9-year-old boy hit by car outside of Rhema asking for letters of encouragement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle outside of the Rhema Christmas lights is asking for letters and cards as he continues his recovery in the hospital. Police say the boy was hit Thursday, Dec. 15 while attempting to cross...
KOKI FOX 23
Okmulgee police investigating shooting overnight
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are investigating after a shooting overnight. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North Seminole. Police said a person was found shot and is expected to survive. Police have yet to release the details surrounding the shooting. No...
Weather related power outages across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), there are about 6,200 customers without power in the Tulsa area. Areas of the University of Tulsa Campus have been impacted. About 700 customers are currently experiencing an outage. Currently, the biggest outage is in the Kendell-Whittier...
KTUL
LIST: Stores open in Tulsa on Christmas Eve 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For those who have waited until Christmas Eve to finish their shopping, NewsChannel 8 has your back. We've compiled a list of stores in Tulsa that plan to be open on Dec. 24 and their hours. Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bed...
Comments / 0