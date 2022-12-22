ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Heating Center Open at Old Jane Phillips Medical Center

Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bartlesville police urge drivers to use caution on the roads following snowfall

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are pleading with drivers after Mother Nature delivered two to three inches of snow in Washington County on Thursday. “If people can just slow down, with the road conditions. Don’t go the speed limit, slow down to about half the speed limit or slower,” said Lt. Chris Mims with Bartlesville Police Department.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Natural Gas works to restore service to Bixby neighborhoods

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The City of Bixby confirmed Thursday that a few neighborhoods in Bixby are experiencing an Oklahoma Natural Gas service interruption Thursday. The City of Bixby said the affected customers are between East 161st Street South and East 181st Street South and between Yale and Sheridan. ONG...
BIXBY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Glenpool Fire Department rescues cow from pond

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department rescued a cow from an icy pond on Friday, according to the City of Glenpool. In a social media post, the City said “it’s not just people who need rescuing, especially during these frigid conditions.”. According to the post, the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road

TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field. “Anytime it’s this cold,...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Okmulgee police investigating shooting overnight

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are investigating after a shooting overnight. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North Seminole. Police said a person was found shot and is expected to survive. Police have yet to release the details surrounding the shooting. No...
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Weather related power outages across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), there are about 6,200 customers without power in the Tulsa area. Areas of the University of Tulsa Campus have been impacted. About 700 customers are currently experiencing an outage. Currently, the biggest outage is in the Kendell-Whittier...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

LIST: Stores open in Tulsa on Christmas Eve 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For those who have waited until Christmas Eve to finish their shopping, NewsChannel 8 has your back. We've compiled a list of stores in Tulsa that plan to be open on Dec. 24 and their hours. Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bed...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy