Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Travel troubles: See how flight cancellations have left travelers across the US stranded
Video above: Travelers upset over Southwest cancellations, delays finding bags. Following a disastrous week of weather-related travel issues, flight cancellations and delays are continuing across the United States, leaving travelers, particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines, stranded. A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest...
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable
Relief is still a few days away for passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week, as the beleaguered airline continues to grapple with what US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is referring to as a complete meltdown of the system.
More than 120,000 along the West Coast are without power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow
A strong storm system bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to much of the western United States has left more than 126,000 customers without power as the region braces for more weather woes in the days to come.
Buffalo friends take to streets on snowmobiles to rescue locals stranded in deadly storm: 'Needed to help'
A group of friends in Buffalo saved dozens of residents by transporting them on snowmobiles to places of shelter as thousands were left without power.
WCVB
Mass. HS basketball team has Southwest flight to Florida tournament canceled
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school basketball team, who spent the year raising money to attend a tournament in Florida, had their flight canceled by Southwest Airlines, one of the thousands scrubbed by the airline in recent days. Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on Tuesday, which...
Comments / 0