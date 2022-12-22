Read full article on original website
How to get Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes and open Seraph Chests
Collect Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 by playing any activity and use them to open Seraph Chests
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
game-news24.com
A Warzone 2.0 map Suggests Plunder could be coming
Could Plunder come to Warzone 2.0? Recently, one player allegedly saw a map glitch in Warzone 2.0 that suggests the almost-forgotten game mode could be going back to Warzone. In an clip published on YouTube, it appears that the map has glitched icons that prompt the player to CALL IN A CASH DEPOSIT HELI. One of the most fundamental things in Plunder was that the player can’t get this done.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
Official Elden Ring Strategy Guide Vol 1 Is Back on Amazon
FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It's also fresh off a Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last night. At some point early on, you probably wished that you had an official strategy guide to help you figure things out. Turns out that you'll actually need two guides to cover the entirety of Elden Ring as it currently exists.
dexerto.com
Best Azumarill build for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids
Azumarill, while overlooked by many trainers on their journey, is one of the strongest Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet when it comes to taking on five and six-star Tera Raids. Here’s how to build it. Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s max Raids....
Android Headlines
Modern Warfare II's first raid launches Dec. 14
Infinity Ward announced raids with Modern Warfare II earlier this year just prior to the game’s closed beta, and today it gives a little more detail on the first-ever raid for a Call Of Duty game, Atomgrad. The raid will be part of the Spec Ops mode where you squad up with two other players and take on waves of enemies. Though with Atomgrad you’ll be facing more challenging trials.
dotesports.com
This new hardcore fantasy RPG is casting spells on the Steam Charts, even in early access
From time to time, new games can conquer Steam out of nowhere, especially during the holiday season. This year, Dark and Darker is doing precisely that. The game reached an eye-watering peak of 54,988 players enjoying it at the same time on Dec. 21, according to SteamCharts.com. This stunning result was achieved just a few days after the early access was released last Friday, Dec. 16.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
Horizon Forbidden West gets Burning Shores DLC in 2023
Horizon Forbidden West expansion is officially on the way
tryhardguides.com
Sea of Thieves 2.7.0.1 update introduces changes in Faction Progression and some fixes
As Season Eight continues, the Sea of Thieves development team has been working on the next time-limited Adventure and more changes based on community feedback. Update 2.7.0.1 for Sea of Thieves was released today, offering more content, tweaks, and enhancements to the game. In addition, the tenth time-limited Adventure is included with the most recent patch.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
progameguides.com
Sword Fighters Simulator Codes (December 2022)
In Sword Fighters Simulator, you ramp up your power every time you swing your sword by clicking with your mouse. When you have power built up, you can take on enemies around the map, which drop you various rare swords and coins. You can use coins to purchase upgrades that increase your stats and pet eggs that hatch rare pets and boost your battle skills.
ComicBook
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide got another update this week to address some problems players have been experiencing over the past month or so since the game made its debut. While this update is technically a hotfix given that it's not numbered as a full-on update, it's still one that's got a decent set of patch notes to look over, patch notes that include things like better ray tracing support, resolved crash issues, and more.
IGN
Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced
After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: Videogames are too expensive, Elden Ring DLC theories, and Dead Space 3 remakes are not good to play
The Wednesday letter page considers the current situation of side quests, as it reminds one reader of what the next Lego game will be. We are currently preparing our content for Christmas and New Year, which will include many reader attributions. If you have an idea for something for fun, what do you want to write about? Here is the email address you’ve got.
VALORANT Masters 2023 Venue Revealed
The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) will be headed to Japan in 2023, as Riot just announced VALORANT Masters 2023 Tokyo for June next year. Japan has been one of VALORANT’s largest markets in 2022, and Riot will be rewarding its loyal fans in the East Asia region with a Masters event of its own. It […] The post VALORANT Masters 2023 Venue Revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brytfmonline.com
Forspoken demo available now for PlayStation 5
Console owners can now experience Square Enix’s new magical world in practice. During The Game Awards 2022, Square Enix has confirmed the release of Forspoken’s first playable demo🇧🇷 Already available for free on PSN, it lets you check out the new action-adventure RPG created by the same team responsible for Final Fantasy XV.
Get 50 free games on GOG right now
GOG is giving away 50 free games, ranging from recent indie hits to classic games from the 90s. It's the perfect stocking stuffer
