Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

Michigan Football: What’s next on the recruiting trail?

Early signing day has come and gone, and fans are wondering what’s next on the trail. The Wolverines had a good, successful signing day. They were able to hold onto four stars Cole Cabana and Enow Etta despite pushes from Miami and added four stars Karmello English and Jyaire Hill. While my prediction for Jeremiyah Love was unfortunately incorrect, fans should be happy with the results of signing day.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan football enters the mix for four-star running back

Michigan football has entered the mix for 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum out of Longview, Texas. Tatum is the nation’s no. 3 back per 247Sports. It is early in the cycle of the 2024 recruit and Michigan football entered the battle with schools such as Baylor, Texas, Tennesee, and others.
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events

Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
MICHIGAN STATE
civiccentertv.com

Semaj Morgan Signs National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan

West Bloomfield Lakers Varsity Football Play-by-Play Announcer, Tyler Kieft talks to football every-man, Semaj Morgan about his illustrious football career in all three phases at West Bloomfield High School, the decision to join Ron Bellamy’s wide receiver room at the University of Michigan, as well as the role of family in his development as a football player and a man.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
