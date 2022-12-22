ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings roasts ex-rival James Holzhauer with 'deliciously cruel' tweet

By Erin Keller
He took a gamble — and it paid off in the comments.

“Jeopardy!” champion and host Ken Jennings , 48, savagely dissed his former rival James Holzhauer, 38, in a recent unprovoked Twitter attack.

Holzhauer — who faced off against Jennings in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament in 2020 — was minding his own business Saturday when he tweeted a picture of the Indianapolis Colts leading by 33 points at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings, who went on to score 39 points to win the game .

It was hailed as the biggest comeback in NFL history.

“Eerie photos taken just before tragedy hit,” Holzhauer wrote on Twitter of the lopsided halftime score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TluHT_0jqrmnDk00
Ken Jennings, 48, roasted his former rival in an unprompted tweet.
FOX Image Collection via Getty I

Jennings swooped into the replies with a picture of himself and Holzhauer competing in the “GOAT” series. The photo was taken before “Final Jeopardy!” of the first game of the second match of the tournament. Though Holzhauer won that match, Jennings went on to win the whole thing.

Letting the picture speak for itself, Jennings did not add a caption.

Holzhauer holds the title for single-game winnings ($131,127 in April 2019), but trails behind Jennings in consecutive games won (74 vs. 32) and highest winnings during regular-season play ($2.52 million vs. $2.46 million), per Jeopardy! records .

Overall, they both lose to Brad Rutter in the all-time winnings category, which includes tournaments.

Though it’s not an official title, Jennings won the best end-of-year online clapback, as fans were flabbergasted by his gusto.

pic.twitter.com/4U8KXzvdwA

— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 17, 2022

“Cruel. Deliciously cruel,” one Twitterer nervously laughed.

“Gott damn,” another shuttered .

“Cold,” another simply stated .

“It’s not bragging if it’s facts,” another declared .

“This is generally how guys show their friendship, by roasting and mocking each other (source: me, a guy),” one insightful user offered .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhtjD_0jqrmnDk00
James Holzhauer holds the “Jeopardy!” single-game winnings title.
ABC via Getty Images

Jennings has been on a roll on social media lately. Last week, he defended his infamous “ What is a hoe?” response to a clue posed during his initial contestant run in 2004.

“I think I’m owed $200 and, you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together,” he joked in a TikTok video.

