Caroline Ellison, former Alameda chief, and Gary Wang, FTX cofounder, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges and are cooperating with feds

Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another. Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former business partners pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy.
Arizona judge orders Kari Lake to compensate Katie Hobbs for some fees for election lawsuit, but declines to sanction her
A Maricopa County judge on Tuesday ordered Arizona Republican Kari Lake to compensate Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs for some legal fees related to the election lawsuit Lake had brought challenging her loss, but he stopped short of sanctioning Lake for filing the lawsuit. Judge Peter Thompson had rejected Lake's lawsuit...
Convicted leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years in federal prison
A Michigan federal judge sentenced a man convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to 16 years in prison Tuesday. Prosecutors said that Adam Fox was the leader of a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor from her summer home in 2020. A jury convicted Fox and an...
Beware the 'pig butchering' crypto scam sweeping across America
The FBI says America has a "pig butchering" problem. And it's costing victims millions of dollars. "We're not talking about what's going on at farms," said Frank Fisher, public affairs specialist at the bureau's Albuquerque division. "We're talking about a cryptocurrency investment scam that is sweeping the country." The term...
