SAN JOSE -- A large law enforcement response converged on the San Jose State campus Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed suspect barricaded in the library.San Jose State spokesperson Michelle McDonald said library has been evacuated and the students still on campus were sent a text notifying them of the situation. The suspect was barricaded in a restroom in the library and police are inside the building attempting to make contact with the suspect.McDonald said police were originally notified after a witness came out of the restroom and told library staffers that an armed person was in the restroom. University staff and members of the public were in the library when the armed suspect was reported and were immediately evacuated. San Jose police and San Jose State University campus police officers were on the scene. No shots have been fired, McDonald said.The Martin Luther King Library is located on the northwest corner of campus on South 4th and East San Fernando St. The school is currently on winter break after the university held commencement last week.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO