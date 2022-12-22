Read full article on original website
‘Catz on the verge of becoming league contenders | Boys basketball
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville High senior Karlos Corpus was fully confident the boys’ basketball team would end non-league on a high note prior to the start of league play in early January. The standout forward had 15 points including four 3-pointers but it wasn’t enough to help the Wildcatz in an...
pajaronian.com
Grizzlies work on getting back to winning form | Boys basketball
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley High boys basketball head coach Eddie Marin has seen plenty of ups and downs during his short tenure with the program. One of those low moments he’d like to put behind him was last year after going winless in his first season as skipper of the varsity team.
Gilroy Dispatch
Jesse James Guerrero aims for big things in 2023
Jesse James Guerrero goes into 2023 the same way he entered 2022—with big goals and renewed optimism. Even though he’s coming off a draw in his latest boxing match on Dec. 17 in Rosarito Mexico, the Gilroy resident still sports a professional record of 5-0-1 with five knockouts. This was Guerrero’s last fight with Najera Promotions, which means the 19-year-old is free to sign with another agency.
NBC Bay Area
Final Farewell for South Bay Football Star Killed in Snow Storm
A final farewell for a South Bay college football player who died trying to make it home for the holidays will be held Friday. Bryant Rosas - a son, brother and football star - was killed in a snow storm on his way back home from Kansas when he made a quick stop in Colorado. The snow storm caught him by surprise on Interstate 70.
NBC Bay Area
78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero
A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
NBC Bay Area
Go Jaden! 8-Year-Old Boy Spreads Holiday Cheer With Viral Dance Performance
A South Bay student is spreading a lot of Christmas cheer this season after video of his holiday performance went viral. Jaden Williams said his goal was to make the audience smile and have a good time. That's exactly what the 8-year-old did. Jaden started dancing when he was 2...
pajaronian.com
Cabrillo scholarship created in memory of plane crash victim
APTOS–The family of Stuart Camenson, who died in a plane collision at Watsonville Municipal Airport on Aug. 18, has created a permanent endowed scholarship for Cabrillo College students in his honor. The Stuart Camenson Memorial Endowed Scholarship aims to support those studying within Cabrillo’s Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA)...
Holly the mountain lion cub won't be released back to the wild
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A malnourished mountain lion cub that was found alone under a Santa Cruz home earlier this week will not be released back into the wild, the Oakland Zoo tweeted on Friday. The cub, which zoo officials have named “Holly” due to her being found during the holiday season, is reportedly doing […]
KSBW.com
King tides arrive bringing potential for coastal flooding
MONTEREY, Calif. — King tides have arrived on the central coast bringing both joy and concern, but also some rough surf conditions that have lifeguards on high alert this holiday weekend as travelers begin to pour into the Monterey Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued an alert regarding the...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
pajaronian.com
Photo: CHP hosts annual Adopt-a-Family program
California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murrillo (left), on behalf of the Santa Cruz area CHP, presents a hefty load of Christmas gifts to Selena Frutos and her kids, Julie Rodriguez, 5, Jade Duarte, 2, and Joseph Valencia, 10, as CHP officer Sam Courtney (rear) looks on. The gifts were hand-picked by the CHP for the Watsonville family as part of the CHP’s annual Adopt-a-Family program. “We are so thankful,” Frutos said.”I really don’t know what to say.”
San Jose mom's holiday display honors terminally-ill son, inspires community
A San Jose mother is inspiring an entire community with her grand gesture to bring joy to her terminally-ill son. "I don't know how long he has left. We take it day by day and we just cherish every day."
Timeline: Atmospheric river heading to Bay Area next week
A storm is heading to the Bay Area ahead of the New Year. Here's when you can expect showers:
Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway
The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Canceled flights at Bay Area airports
San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
Armed suspect barricaded in San Jose State campus library
SAN JOSE -- A large law enforcement response converged on the San Jose State campus Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed suspect barricaded in the library.San Jose State spokesperson Michelle McDonald said library has been evacuated and the students still on campus were sent a text notifying them of the situation. The suspect was barricaded in a restroom in the library and police are inside the building attempting to make contact with the suspect.McDonald said police were originally notified after a witness came out of the restroom and told library staffers that an armed person was in the restroom. University staff and members of the public were in the library when the armed suspect was reported and were immediately evacuated. San Jose police and San Jose State University campus police officers were on the scene. No shots have been fired, McDonald said.The Martin Luther King Library is located on the northwest corner of campus on South 4th and East San Fernando St. The school is currently on winter break after the university held commencement last week.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5. "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Barricaded in MLK Library Bathroom at San Jose State Surrenders
A woman barricaded inside a bathroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University campus surrendered Wednesday afternoon. The woman, who had a replica gun on her, tried to escape into the ceiling, but she eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were...
Update: Woman gives herself up after standoff at San Jose State campus library
SAN JOSE -- A woman armed with a replica handgun instigated a standoff with university police at the San Jose State University campus library Wednesday and peacefully gave up after holing herself up for hours. The woman barricaded herself inside a restroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, the university confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. University spokesperson Michelle McDonald said officers had still not made contact with the suspect after about three hours. McDonald said SJSU Police Chief Michael Carroll indicated the armed suspect is a woman based off of a witness account, who had come out of the restroom and...
