ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Person shot at Beulah Avenue SW in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of Beulah Avenue SW Thursday night. Officers on the scene told CBS 42 that a person was injured and transported to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound. They did not elaborate on the person’s condition. CBS 42 reached […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point, Ala. identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed following family argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Crash closes Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, police in Trussville closed Deerfoot Parkway due to a crash. “We are currently working a traffic accident in the 5900 block of Deerfoot Parkway,” TPD said via social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will open the road as soon as possible.” This […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
CENTRE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy