wbrc.com
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers kicking off new partnership with Missing Person cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is partnering with Season of Justice, a nonprofit out of Indiana, to provide funding which can help solve cold cases. The nonprofits hope together they can solve more Alabama cold cases and bring closure to more families. To jumpstart the initiative, they are...
Person shot at Beulah Avenue SW in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of Beulah Avenue SW Thursday night. Officers on the scene told CBS 42 that a person was injured and transported to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound. They did not elaborate on the person’s condition. CBS 42 reached […]
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
wvtm13.com
Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
wbrc.com
Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
Woman shot, killed in Ensley identified
A 43-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Ensley Thursday morning has been identified.
wvtm13.com
Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point, Ala. identified
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim […]
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed following family argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
Crash closes Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, police in Trussville closed Deerfoot Parkway due to a crash. “We are currently working a traffic accident in the 5900 block of Deerfoot Parkway,” TPD said via social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will open the road as soon as possible.” This […]
weisradio.com
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
UPDATE: Two arrested for murder of sleeping 12-year-old in drive-by shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were arrested for the murder of a sleeping 12-year-old in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, of Birmingham, […]
Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
Birmingham community mourns loss of 12-year-old shot and killed in her bed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people of interest are in police custody after a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning. However, no arrests have been made yet. According to Birmingham Police, the three people of interest were taken into custody after a chase Wednesday afternoon that ended […]
wbrc.com
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the season of giving and one young man received the gift of a lifetime. After walking to and from work and school, a group surprised him with a car Wednesday afternoon. Co-workers, friends, even strangers gathered to bless him following a Secret Santa event...
wbrc.com
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office celebrates newest class of incoming deputies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County residents will have fifteen new protectors entering their community. Graduation took place Wednesday and we caught up with the Sheriff and some of the new deputies. Less than 24 hours after their big moment, all of the graduates will be hitting the ground running....
