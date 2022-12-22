Read full article on original website
Rayfield Car Foundation to distribute coats, toys during Saturday's Holiday Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rayfield Care Foundation is lending a helping hand this Christmas.They're giving out toys and coats for their holiday drive. Anyone is welcome to drop off new toys, coats, and other winter gear at the new Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church near Roosevelt and Washtenaw Avenue in Douglas Park.The drive will run today from noon to 3 p.m.
Woodfield Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois Chicago
In Chicago, you can not only go shopping at the stores of the Magnificent Mile but also have another of the largest shopping centers in the United States, we are talking about Woodfield Mall. Here are department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom, as well as important firms fashion brands...
Thousands show up for coat, toy giveaway on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Joseph Nichols braved the cold Friday in search of a toy. And it paid off. "This is the last one I needed," said the 10-year-old, holding up a Black Panther figurine. "I already got Spiderman, Ironman, Hulk, She-Hulk." Trophy in hand, Joseph followed his grandmother to the room...
Chicago's frigid temperatures raise concern for those with no place to go
CHICAGO - The frigid temperatures and highs winds are raising concerns for those with no place to go. Before the storm, the city began deploying teams to reach out to people who are homeless and urge them to head to a city warming center or shelter. Now, the Night Ministry...
Holiday giveaway: South Side Chicago volunteers hustle to get meals to those in need ahead of storm
"We have a number of families that, if it were not for this, would not have the Christmas that we want them to have."
Outreach Groups Brave Bitter Cold to Help the Homeless in Chicago
As brutally cold temperatures batter Chicago, outreach groups are braving the cold to check on the wellbeing of those experiencing homelessness in the city. Andy Robledo started his "orange tent project" last year. "They were in response to the conditions I saw at a lot of the encampments. I saw...
Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins. He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program. Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.
Chicago toy giveaway leaves kids of all ages happy for the holidays
CHICAGO - A massive toy giveaway took place Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, and now there are a lot of happy kids this holiday season thanks to the generous effort. Inside a tent in the Roseland neighborhood were thousands of toys for all ages, and outside, families braving the cold and kids anxiously waiting.
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
Beloved Chicago crossing guard gets special toy drive surprise
Angela Thompson is a crossing guard for the Chicago School District and has been holding her own holiday toy drive for the past 15 years. TODAY’s Craig Melvin makes a special visit to her intersection to make sure it was the best toy drive yet.Dec. 23, 2022.
Roadways treacherous with blowing snow in many Chicago suburbs
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- The winter storm and subsequent extreme cold made for difficult travel in the southwest suburbs Thursday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, drivers were being very careful on Cicero Avenue near 111th Street. Most of the snow was plowed off the road, only to be blown back in by strong and frigid winds.The airstream in the southwest suburbs brought disrespectful wind gusts – making the roads in Oak Lawn less than pleasant. Most people who were out in it would not have chosen to be."It's ugly, man. It's slippery. It's dangerous," said Jerry Colon. "Do...
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
Gifts that give back: Chicago nonprofit provides employment, skills development, workforce readiness
The holidays are a time for reflection, togetherness, and giving. So, it’s not surprising that Americans are more likely to donate to charity around this time of year. But now, Americans are feeling the squeeze of higher prices.
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to...
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family
CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
Driver carjacked in Century Mall parking garage, police say
Chicago — Four carjackers took a man’s SUV in a parking garage in Lakeview on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. The victim, 34, was walking to his car when four men confronted him inside the garage adjacent to Century Mall, 2828 North Clark, around 9:08 p.m. Police said the men beat the victim, took his keys, and then drove away in his black 2019 Nissan Kick SUV.
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
