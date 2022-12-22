ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

tourcounsel.com

Woodfield Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois Chicago

In Chicago, you can not only go shopping at the stores of the Magnificent Mile but also have another of the largest shopping centers in the United States, we are talking about Woodfield Mall. Here are department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom, as well as important firms fashion brands...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thousands show up for coat, toy giveaway on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Joseph Nichols braved the cold Friday in search of a toy. And it paid off. "This is the last one I needed," said the 10-year-old, holding up a Black Panther figurine. "I already got Spiderman, Ironman, Hulk, She-Hulk." Trophy in hand, Joseph followed his grandmother to the room...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins. He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program. Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago toy giveaway leaves kids of all ages happy for the holidays

CHICAGO - A massive toy giveaway took place Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, and now there are a lot of happy kids this holiday season thanks to the generous effort. Inside a tent in the Roseland neighborhood were thousands of toys for all ages, and outside, families braving the cold and kids anxiously waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Roadways treacherous with blowing snow in many Chicago suburbs

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- The winter storm and subsequent extreme cold made for difficult travel in the southwest suburbs Thursday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, drivers were being very careful on Cicero Avenue near 111th Street. Most of the snow was plowed off the road, only to be blown back in by strong and frigid winds.The airstream in the southwest suburbs brought disrespectful wind gusts – making the roads in Oak Lawn less than pleasant. Most people who were out in it would not have chosen to be."It's ugly, man. It's slippery. It's dangerous," said Jerry Colon. "Do...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family

CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a  backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver carjacked in Century Mall parking garage, police say

Chicago — Four carjackers took a man’s SUV in a parking garage in Lakeview on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. The victim, 34, was walking to his car when four men confronted him inside the garage adjacent to Century Mall, 2828 North Clark, around 9:08 p.m. Police said the men beat the victim, took his keys, and then drove away in his black 2019 Nissan Kick SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CHICAGO, IL

