ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

3.3-magnitude earthquake reported in Union City

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFvzB_0jqrk3gR00

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Union City at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey . The epicenter of the earthquake is near El Rancho Verde Park, east of Highway 238.

The quake comes after a large earthquake in Humboldt County killed two people on Tuesday. Another earthquake struck in San Leandro Wednesday morning.

Some people reported that flights into SFO circled over the airport after the earthquake struck. SFO confirmed that there is an inspection that typically takes place after earthquakes, preventing planes form landing and taking off. The measure was precautionary and took just five minutes.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Hazmat team responds to brief flaring incident at Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa Health Hazmat Team responded to another flaring incident at the Martinez Refining Company Thursday night, Contra Costa County Health Services said on Twitter. The county confirmed at 9:57 p.m. that the flaring had stopped — 27 minutes after the report was announced. County officials said data shows there […]
MARTINEZ, CA
SFGate

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles East Bay

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck near San Leandro, CA on Wednesday. The quake hit at 8:34 AM local time at a depth of 4 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. More information on this earthquake...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Canceled flights at Bay Area airports

San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

‘Be on the lookout' for king tides, officials warn

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The highest king tides expected to wash over the Bay Area on Friday have peaked, but flooding is still possible, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. The tides peaked “within the last hour,” the NWS said in a tweet sent out shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday. While the tides […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway

The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
NEW YORK STATE
KRON4 News

Millions hitting the road for the holidays

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The good news is if you’re driving to your destination, gas prices have gone down. But the bad news is that today will be one of the most congested days out in the road. AAA expects 2022 to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since 2000. According to […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5.  "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
ALASKA STATE
KRON4 News

Pilot injured after Christmas Eve plane crash at Livermore airport

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A pilot is injured after a plane crash Saturday on Christmas Eve at the Livermore Municipal Airport, Airport Manager Michael Musca confirmed to KRON4. The crash happened around 5 p.m. The pilot suffered injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time. According to Musca, emergency crews had to extract the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
TheAlmanac

Rain on the way to Bay Area after Christmas

Rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed

SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy