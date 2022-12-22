Read full article on original website
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
‘White dudes’: Proud Boys leader rips Oath Keepers despite reports of coordination
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio repudiated the Oath Keepers during his private testimony to the Jan. 6 committee last February, contradicting lawmakers' suggestion of ties between the two right-wing groups.
Renowned painter’s son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
BOSTON (AP) — The son of a renowned American painter was convicted Friday of four counts of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Vincent Gillespie, 61, of Athol, Massachusetts, was found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, prosecutors said.
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
'How did this happen?' Family of slain DC teen asks public for help
WASHINGTON — A grieving family is asking for the public’s help. It's been more than a month since 18-year-old Akira Wilson was shot and killed inside a Capitol Hill hotel. D.C. Police released a surveillance picture of the person they believe pulled the trigger. Still, there have been no arrests, despite a $25,000 reward. Thursday, the family made an emotional plea for answers.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Daniel Snyder gets huge offers for Washington Commanders
When embattled team owner Daniel Snyder began preliminary work to sell the Washington Commanders, some NFL insiders hatched a theory. They believed that Snyder had set his reported asking price so high, $7 billion, that he could later stand down and refuse to sell, saying he’d not gotten the price he wanted. That would then force a vote by NFL team owners to make him sell the team.
Ornaments designed by LI students on display at White House
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Some creative third graders in Suffolk County received a special honor Friday.The students were recognized by County Executive Steve Bellone for their artwork, which is now on display in Washington, D.C.Ms. Polanco's students at Maplewood Intermediate School in Huntington Station were chosen to represent New York in the America Celebrates ornaments program.Each student designed a unique ornament representing New York state.The ornaments will be seen on 58 smaller trees surrounding the national Christmas tree on the grounds of the White House.Each student was given a special certificate from the county executive.
DC AG leads coalition challenging Florida education law
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s outgoing Attorney General partnered with 18 other attorneys general to oppose Florida's "Parental Rights in Education." The controversial bill, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, prohibits classroom instruction in certain grades around sexual orientation or gender identity topics. Led by Karl Racine, the coalition of...
A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be reevaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz late in Saturday's loss to San Francisco, but said he's not sure if that's a permanent move.
Biden signs DC backup drinking water supply provision into law
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton announced Friday that President Joe Biden has signed into law a provision that focuses on finding a backup drinking water supply for D.C.-area residents who depend mostly — or solely — on the Potomac River. Norton included three provisions in the Water Resources...
