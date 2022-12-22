LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department, 51-year-old William White was arrested and charged with criminal mischief 1st degree and 2nd degree as well as charges for an outstanding warrant. White is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say that due to the nature of the vandalism, a hate/bias report was taken.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO