Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
James ‘J.H.’ Atkins Sworn In as First Black Mayor of Danville Kentucky
James “J.H.” Atkins made history on Dec. 21 when he was sworn in as the first Black mayor of Danville, KY, according to WKYT News. The city of Danville is 235 years old, and Atkins said he was humbled to be the first African-American mayor of the city.
WKYT 27
Danville’s first African-American mayor sworn in
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville celebrates the swearing-in of the city’s first African American mayor. James “J.H.” Atkins has been sworn in as Danville’s next mayor. The city is 235 years old, and Atkins is the first African American to hold the seat. “I’m proud, but...
fox56news.com
“Gender Queer: A Memoir” stirs debate in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Clark County’s Public Library Board faced a tough decision Wednesday night after several parents and community members raised concerns about a book that is available there. The graphic novel deals with a young person’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality. The...
WKYT 27
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
WKYT 27
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
WTVQ
Lexington police respond to 56 traffic-related calls overnight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they responded to 56 traffic-related calls overnight, thankfully with no major injuries. The calls involved one injury crash, 10 non-injury crashes, 15 motor assists and 29 traffic hazards, according to Lexington Emergency Management; numbers for this morning aren’t out yet. A...
fox56news.com
Community Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and...
fox56news.com
Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial memoir access
The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial …. The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care,...
WKYT 27
Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department, 51-year-old William White was arrested and charged with criminal mischief 1st degree and 2nd degree as well as charges for an outstanding warrant. White is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say that due to the nature of the vandalism, a hate/bias report was taken.
fox56news.com
Community helps fix up Lexington woman’s deteriorating home before Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sylvania Bell is spending Christmas at home. It might sound like nothing special, but for her, it’s a dream come true. Her home has been on the brink of unlivable for the past 20 years. “She had baking sheets tacked to the ceilings...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman. Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in the 700 block of West Main Street. Lunce is approximately 4′11″ tall with brown eyes...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
WKYT 27
Motorcycle-riding Grinch spreads smiles, awareness for special needs children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday favorite was spotted in Lexington. The Grinch was seen Thursday cruising around Hamburg on a motorcycle. This Grinch isn’t planning to steal Christmas. Instead, it’s to raise awareness. The man behind the mask is a member of Bikers for Special Needs Children.
Comments / 1