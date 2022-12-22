ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, KY

WKYT 27

Danville’s first African-American mayor sworn in

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville celebrates the swearing-in of the city’s first African American mayor. James “J.H.” Atkins has been sworn in as Danville’s next mayor. The city is 235 years old, and Atkins is the first African American to hold the seat. “I’m proud, but...
DANVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

“Gender Queer: A Memoir” stirs debate in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Clark County’s Public Library Board faced a tough decision Wednesday night after several parents and community members raised concerns about a book that is available there. The graphic novel deals with a young person’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality. The...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man found dead in car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police respond to 56 traffic-related calls overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they responded to 56 traffic-related calls overnight, thankfully with no major injuries. The calls involved one injury crash, 10 non-injury crashes, 15 motor assists and 29 traffic hazards, according to Lexington Emergency Management; numbers for this morning aren’t out yet. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Community Christmas dinner in Jessamine County

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial memoir access

The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial …. The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care,...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WKYT 27

Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department, 51-year-old William White was arrested and charged with criminal mischief 1st degree and 2nd degree as well as charges for an outstanding warrant. White is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say that due to the nature of the vandalism, a hate/bias report was taken.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman. Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in the 700 block of West Main Street. Lunce is approximately 4′11″ tall with brown eyes...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY

