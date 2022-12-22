ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is It Legal to Decorate Your Car with Holiday Lights in Colorado?

Tis the season to go crazy with holiday lights and decorations in Colorado. Just make sure that you are keeping those decorations at home and not out on the road. It may seem like a great way to bring in the holiday season, but unless you are part of a community parade or celebration, Colorado says you can't necessarily put them on your car. While there is not a specific state law against decorations, if police determine that your decorations are distracting to other drivers then you could be looking at a fine.
K99

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is Colorado the Smartest State in the USA?

We love competition here in Colorado. Above that, we only love one thing more: being number one! Doesn't matter what we're talking about. Ask the Rockies. Of course, we are not unique in that infatuation with being the best. Every state in the Union wants to be the best state in the Union! But, like the Highlander, there can be only one...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Do You Know Colorado’s Favorite Superhero?

Superheroes are big business these days. With the ridiculous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as DC Comics' failed attempts at replicating said success, you can't go anywhere in the world without seeing large people in masks staring at you. Quite frankly, it's a little bit much, but as long as Disney keeps making money off the ghost of Iron Man, superheroes look like they're here to stay.
94kix.com

The Ultimate Guide to Colorado’s Rare Birds

If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing. Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list,...
kubcgold.com

Best Summer Camping Spots Around Colorado

It's officially summer. Are you ready to get out and enjoy some of Colorado's best campgrounds? Here's a list of nine of the best summer camping areas in Colorado. This list of Colorado's best summer camping areas comes courtesy of Trips Discover. Most of these are relatively small camping areas, some offering "tent only" camping. Some are located in fairly isolated parts of Colorado. If that's what you're looking for, then these might be the perfect sites for you.
travelyouman.com

Flat Tops Wilderness Fishing Experience (What To Expect)

One of Colorado’s greatest and most remote wilderness experiences is found in the Flat Top Wilderness Region, the state’s second-largest wilderness area. Amazing guided hiking, fly-fishing, and multi-day wilderness adventures are available from Colorado Wilderness Rides and Guides in the Flat Top Wilderness. The Flat Tops, which range in elevation from 8,000 to 12,000 feet, have expansive lakes, pure rivers, high plateau ranges, and breathtaking landscapes.
nbc11news.com

Winter storm kills 17 across country, 4 in Colorado

Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Don’t Throw Snowballs in Aspen + More Fun Facts About Colorado

I love fun facts. It's always fascinating to find out something odd, particularly about the place you live. You may have seen me mention this before, but if you're smarter than the average bear, you know there is way too much that's odd about Colorado to be contained within one list. Honestly, two probably won't cut it, either. We'll probably be talking about this again in the future.
99.9 KEKB

Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
kubcgold.com

The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado

Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
Westword

Commentary: Coloradans Have Been Waiting a Long Time for FAMLI

I was about halfway through my pregnancy when I worked at the local domestic violence shelter, SafeHouse Denver, in 2016. I was growing bigger at the end of my pregnancy, and I remember that the families I worked with were so kind: They’d open all the doors, offer all the snacks, and give me unsolicited advice and prayers. While I worked at a women’s shelter, I was surprised that as an employee, I wasn’t explained the process for requesting or taking paternity or maternity leave — and instead, had to inquire from a trusted co-worker.
