KTUL
Oklahoma's elected leaders reflect on education in 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Lawmakers agree education is one of their top priorities. This year, there's been lots of debate on how to best help Oklahoma students. Elected leaders have a few ways to describe Oklahoma's education system in 2022. "What we're looking at is a situation where we have...
KTUL
'It is preventable': Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found some unsafe driving behaviors have been on the rise since 2020 and 2021, ranging from speeding, running red lights, driving while drowsy, and driving impaired on cannabis or alcohol. AAA says the new survey...
KTUL
'Comical how bad it's been': Oklahoma travelers react to Southwest Airlines disruption
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 3,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. have been delayed or cancelled today. Hundreds of travelers at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) are being impacted. A Fox 25 crew saw dozens of people waiting in line, desperately trying to rebook their flight. Whether...
KTUL
Arkansas inmate escapes through air duct vent, arrested by Haskell County deputies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma on Dec. 23. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported that Jeromy Call escaped from custody on Nov. 11 around 2:30 a.m. through a duct vent. Haskell County Sheriff's Office reported Call had been arrested Friday with...
KTUL
Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
KTUL
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
KTUL
Oklahoma-filmed series 'Reservation Dogs' takes #1 spot in several Best TV of 2022 lists
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, "Reservation Dogs" has taken the number one spot in multiple Best TV of 2022 lists. The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Variety, and New York Times were all lists the series earned top dog status on. This show...
