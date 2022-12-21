Palmdale City Hall to Close for Christmas, Furlough and New Year’s Holidays

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, and as part of a cost-saving unpaid furlough. City offices will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

To report emergencies after hours, on weekends, or holidays, residents may call 661/267-5338. During the furlough, public works crews will be working to handle any emergencies, including sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards, downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas. Residents can report issues online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Report.

Maintenance such as street sweeping and park maintenance will continue during the leave. For maintenance issues, residents may call 661/267-5338, and staff will respond.

Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will be open Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 for Senior box lunch pickup between 10 am – 12 pm. Seniors must reserve their boxed lunch by calling 661/267-5907. Legacy Commons will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, returning to normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) will be closed during the furlough and will not reopen until Monday, Jan. 9, when it will return to its Client’s Choice food distribution model. Visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/SAVES for detailed information, including how to sign up for services or locate a food distribution location during this closure.

Palmdale City Library will be open Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 for normal business hours, but closed the weekends of Dec. 24 and 25 and Dec. 31 and Jan.1 for the holidays.

Parking and administrative citations may be paid online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Citations during the furlough, 24 hours, seven days a week. Citations may also be paid or disputed by phone by calling 866/420-2894, Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. During the leave, tow releases may be paid at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 750 East Ave. Q in Palmdale.

Business licenses may be paid online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by visiting www.cityofpalmdale.org/BusinessLicense.

The City’s furlough does not affect local Los Angeles County Sheriff’s or Fire services.