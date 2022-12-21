Housing Opportunity in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the City and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.

The City of Palmdale is hosting two virtual public workshops to receive input on this project and proposed site plans for the area. The first workshop was held in November 2022. The second virtual workshop will be held on January 10, 2023, at 6 pm. Use the link below to register. Please join us to help inform the future of this site!

Workshop #2 (Virtual), Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 6 pm. RSVP at: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ld-mtrTgpEtZnCddcFypJNq9Hqtlnyv3Y

Spanish interpretation will be provided. Requests for other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date. For more information, please view the project fact sheet at https://tinyurl.com/PalmdaleHousingFactsheetWS2 or contact Associate Planner, Jasmine Almora at jalvarado@cityofpalmdale.org or 661/267-5287.