ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Housing Opportunity in Palmdale

Palmdale, California
 3 days ago

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the City and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.

The City of Palmdale is hosting two virtual public workshops to receive input on this project and proposed site plans for the area. The first workshop was held in November 2022. The second virtual workshop will be held on January 10, 2023, at 6 pm. Use the link below to register. Please join us to help inform the future of this site!

Workshop #2 (Virtual), Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 6 pm. RSVP at: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ld-mtrTgpEtZnCddcFypJNq9Hqtlnyv3Y

Spanish interpretation will be provided. Requests for other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date. For more information, please view the project fact sheet at https://tinyurl.com/PalmdaleHousingFactsheetWS2 or contact Associate Planner, Jasmine Almora at jalvarado@cityofpalmdale.org or 661/267-5287.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitalandmain.com

As Eviction Notices Arrive, Reclaimers Brace for Last Christmas in El Sereno

It’s a quiet Friday afternoon in El Sereno, a working-class suburb in Northeast Los Angeles, as Martha Escudero sits over a laptop to play games with her two young daughters. This is the home they’ve known for the last two years, with a holiday wreath now on the front door and a cat named Simba wandering the carpet. But their time here may soon come to an end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rent control takes effect in Pasadena; tenants now eligible for rent rollback

PASADENA, Calif. — Pasadena renters will begin to see the effects of Measure H on Thursday. Last month, Pasadena voters approved the rent control ballot initiative, which restricts the amounts landlords can increase rent, rolls back rent and provides eviction protections. Here are the key Measure H provisions taking effect.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Short-term rental owners exiting city of Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Despite Inglewood’s passage of an ordinance regulating short-term rentals, property owners are now exiting the City due to their properties not passing muster. Two residential housing complexes located at 4821 and 4949 W. Century Blvd were home to residents, many of which were disabled...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Copper thieves cut internet access to hundreds of Valley Glen residents

Hundreds of residents in Valley Glen had their internet, phone and cable shut off after thieves cut through overhead wires lined with copper. "I noticed our internet, phone and television were gone," said Rhys, one of the many AT&T customers who had their services abruptly stopped. "I first found they cut wires that were over here, dangling down."The burglars have pulled off this brazen theft on Burbank Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue twice in two weeks."We don't have phone service so that's not good," said teacher Donna Saidon. A repairman believed that the copper thieves might have used a nearby tree to scale...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County extends eviction moratorium until end of January

Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Supervisor Holly Mitchell authored...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Age-restricted housing map gets OK

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map and Conditional Use Permit for a first-of-its-kind age-restricted gated residential development on 40 acres at the southeast corner of 60th Street West and Avenue K-8. The proposed project, submitted by applicant Pacific Communities Builders Inc./Nelson Chung, would subdivide the property into 208 single-family residential lots with lots for common open space and drainage basins. The residential lots within the subdivision would range from a minimum of 4,250 square feet to a maximum of 8,531 square feet.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale’s SAVES closed for closed for furlough and reorganization

Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) is closed for regular food distribution through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, city officials announced. SAVES will reopen on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, to the pre-COVID Client’s Choice food distribution model that allows people to select their food from available items. The Holiday Basket and toy distribution registration are full. Registered families will receive their items on Thursday, Dec. 22. Only registered families can receive services on this day.
PALMDALE, CA
iecn.com

San Bernardino City Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra calls on Burrtec to properly clean city streets

It’s no secret that many of the City of San Bernardino’s streets are covered in filth and trash, but nothing seems to get accomplished. On December 8th, Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra, who was just re-elected to the second ward, issued a Facebook post urging constituents who do not approve of Burrtec’s rate increase to be on the lookout for information on how to protest.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt

LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy