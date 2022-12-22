Read full article on original website
Warriors Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
If there’s a simple solution at hand, why look for a complex one? That principle holds in the NBA as well. Realistically, there’s a simple formula for success in this league: surround elite playmakers with elite shooters. The Golden State Warriors have put their own twist on that...
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip
DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
"I was right at the end of the day" — Monta Ellis on claiming he "just can't" play with rookie Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors initially saw Stephen Curry as Baron Davis’ replacement. They were dead wrong.
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million
According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars
The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
Chicago Bulls: 2 trades that completely blow it all up
The Chicago Bulls are stuck in a tough spot. They theoretically have the pieces to build a true contender around, but a litany of issues surrounding their on-court chemistry and off the court dynamics have stunted their progress. Chief among those issues are reports that teammates have had issues with...
Another Bulls star could ask for trade from team?
The Chicago Bulls already have trouble with Zach LaVine, and now it could be double. According to a report Thursday by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, rival NBA executives believe that Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan could request a trade in the offseason if matters do not improve with the team. Haynes adds that DeRozan has... The post Another Bulls star could ask for trade from team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević First Bulls Trio to Achieve This Scoring Stat
'Big 3' first Bulls trio to achieve this scoring stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have had some notable trios in the franchise's decorated history. From the dynasty years, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant spring to mind. As do Jordan, Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson speaks out on blowing crucial FTs in loss to Bulls
Jalen Brunson just had one of his most heartbreaking moments as a member of the New York Knicks. The 26-year-old blew two crucial free throws late in the game that ended up seeing the Knicks fall to the Chicago Bulls, 118-117. To be fair, the Bulls needed an ice-cold DeMar...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Psychs Out Jalen Brunson During Free Throws
DeRozan psychs out Brunson during late-game free throws originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is a big proponent of the mental side of basketball. You can hear it in the way he often analogizes games to boxing matches — and the fourth quarter to the "championship round." You can see it in the way he victimizes opposing defenders with waves of pump fakes before drilling a jumper or earning a trip to the free throw line.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Kings Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
In the NBA, some things look different on paper than they do in practice. As the saying goes – that’s why we play the games. Teams that looked like playoff locks can fall short of expectations. On the other hand, questionable teams can click in a way that has them playing above their pay grade.
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
A Record NBA Outburst: 5 Games of 43 or More on the Same Day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid...
Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Out at Least 2 More Weeks
Steph out at least 2 more weeks but 'making good progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors star Steph Curry will be out at least two more weeks with the left shoulder subluxation he suffered Dec. 14, the organization announced Saturday. Golden State provided a Christmas Eve injury update...
