Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO