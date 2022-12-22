ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip

DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million

According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 2 trades that completely blow it all up

The Chicago Bulls are stuck in a tough spot. They theoretically have the pieces to build a true contender around, but a litany of issues surrounding their on-court chemistry and off the court dynamics have stunted their progress. Chief among those issues are reports that teammates have had issues with...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Another Bulls star could ask for trade from team?

The Chicago Bulls already have trouble with Zach LaVine, and now it could be double. According to a report Thursday by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, rival NBA executives believe that Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan could request a trade in the offseason if matters do not improve with the team. Haynes adds that DeRozan has... The post Another Bulls star could ask for trade from team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Psychs Out Jalen Brunson During Free Throws

DeRozan psychs out Brunson during late-game free throws originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is a big proponent of the mental side of basketball. You can hear it in the way he often analogizes games to boxing matches — and the fourth quarter to the "championship round." You can see it in the way he victimizes opposing defenders with waves of pump fakes before drilling a jumper or earning a trip to the free throw line.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
