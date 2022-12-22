Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Release Time on Netflix
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' debuts on Netflix on Sunday, Dec. 25, but what is the release time for 'The Witcher' prequel?
Workers win union contract at Andre Balazs’ iconic Chateau Marmont
Workers at the iconic Chateau Marmont seem to have come out on top after an long, bitter battle with the hotel’s owner. After a face-off between staff and famed hotelier Andre Balazs, which began at the onset of the pandemic and has seen embarrassing protests at A-list parties and solidarity with the workers from stars including Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, Amanda Seifeid and Sarah Silverman, the workers have won an “extraordinary” union contract. Nearly 250 of the hotel’s employees were let go at the beginning of the pandemic, allegedly without insurance or severance. And there were allegations of racial discrimination and harassment, which the historic West...
Sea Coast Echo
Is Lana Del Rey shading her ex Sean Larkin with album billboard in his hometown?
Lana Del Rey has seemingly thrown shade at her ex Sean Larkin by only promoting her new album in his hometown. The 'Born To Die' hitmaker had a billboard erected in the police officer's home city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, advertising her upcoming LP ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.
Sea Coast Echo
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven. Connie Boss Alexander made the comment alongside a copy of a still from one of her FaceTime conversations with her late son, saying online in a caption written over the image on Instagram on Tuesday (20.12.22): “Oh if only I could FT to heaven... .”
Sea Coast Echo
Daniel Craig prepares well for Knives Out monologues
Daniel Craig puts a lot of effort into his 'Knives Out' monologues. The 54-year-old actor reprises his role as sleuth Benoit Blanc in the sequel 'Glass Onion' and revealed that he puts a lot of preparation into the lengthy speeches where he explains how he has solved the murder mystery.
Sea Coast Echo
Nicolas Cage hopes to star in a musical
Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical. The 58-year-old actor has enjoyed an eclectic movie career but is keen to take on a musical as it is an acting avenue that he is yet to explore, even though he is "not much of a singer". Nicolas told Empire magazine:...
Sea Coast Echo
Lily Collins says Emily in Paris 'is about women in the workplace'
Lily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' is as much about "women in the workplace" as it is about romance. The 33-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and Lily believes there's more to the show than some people may assume. The actress - whose on-screen character is...
'Nightmare Before Christmas' Star Discusses The Possibility Of A Sequel
Chris Sarandon, who voiced Jack Skellington, previously said he would crawl across the U.S. to be in a sequel to the Tim Burton classic.
Sea Coast Echo
LadBaby break record held by The Beatles
LadBaby has broken a chart record previously held by The Beatles. The YouTube star - whose real name is Mark Ian Hoyle - creates music videos alongside his wife Roxanne and has scored his fifth consecutive Christmas number one with a sausage roll-themed version of Band Aid classic 'Do They Know It’s Christmas?' in collaboration with businessman Martin Lewis, smashing the record of four festive chart-toppers scored by the Fab Four in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967.
Bad Bunny holiday display helps Houston dad go viral
Frankie To-ong puts on musical light sequences every year. This year's Bad Bunny display went viral.
Comments / 0