Workers at the iconic Chateau Marmont seem to have come out on top after an long, bitter battle with the hotel’s owner. After a face-off between staff and famed hotelier Andre Balazs, which began at the onset of the pandemic and has seen embarrassing protests at A-list parties and solidarity with the workers from stars including Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, Amanda Seifeid and Sarah Silverman, the workers have won an “extraordinary” union contract. Nearly 250 of the hotel’s employees were let go at the beginning of the pandemic, allegedly without insurance or severance. And there were allegations of racial discrimination and harassment, which the historic West...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO