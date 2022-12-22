Read full article on original website
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: the happy reunion of a cat missing for more than two months!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy reunion that makes this year’s holiday extra special for one pet owner. She’d about given up on ever seeing her cat again after two long months of him missing. But a post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page turned out to be a real game changer.
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
KYTV
Thousands without power in Osage Beach, Mo. as the region reaches dangerously low temperatures
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people are wondering what happened as the power went out in Osage Beach during this winter storm and so close to Christmas. “I’ve never seen the lake area so dark. It was absolutely crazy.,” said Whitney Carney. She lives in Osage...
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
KYTV
Tow truck drivers in the Ozarks battle the cold, ask drivers to slow down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people had to work, many of you stayed home to avoid the dangerous conditions across the Ozarks. Tow truck drivers came to the rescue for many drivers when the cold hit. Ruben Carver has been a tow truck driver for six years at Affordable Towing in Springfield, and he said he loves the surprises.
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
myleaderpaper.com
Bolivar man arrested outside Arnold school
A 42-year-old Bolivar man who was wanted on warrants recently was arrested outside Rockport Elementary School, 3871 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. The man was wanted on warrants from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Police reported. A school staff member called police at about 7:35 a.m. Nov. 29 when...
How to make snow ice cream: 5 great recipes to try this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With several inches of snow on the ground in Springfield, and several residents enjoying a snow day away from work and school, enjoying snow ice cream is at the top of the to-do list.
Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow. Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery. Here’s a look at a few […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartments
Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
21 Injured in Freak Pit Bull Attack at This Missouri School
There are multiple reports of a a freak attack at a Missouri intermediate school playground that left a total of 21 injured including many students and a few teachers in the Springfield area. I first saw this horrific story shared by Newsweek of an attack by pit bull mix dogs...
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
myozarksonline.com
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
