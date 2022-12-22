ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale.

The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.

No appointments are necessary for COVID and flu testing for adults and children. Additionally, an order from a doctor or a lab is not required.

During peak COVID surges, Saint Francis said their testing site in Broken Arrow saw hundreds of people each day for testing. The new location previously served as their drive-thru COVID/Flu vaccination site.

The Warren Clinic Drive-Thru Testing Site can be found in the northwest parking lot of the Warren Clinic Tower. The testing site is open between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the site is open between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Saint Francis said that the site will operate on an adjusted schedule through the holidays. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the testing site will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, the site will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. On New Year’s Day, the site will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Tulsa, OK
