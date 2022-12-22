ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem

The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare at the end of their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, and then they had another scare after the victory. The Bengals’ airplane had to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to engine failure. At the airport, they switched... The post Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KELOLAND

Vikings come out on top again in final seconds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Perry: Feeling of ‘Resignation' in Patriots Locker Room

Perry: Feeling of 'resignation' in Patriots locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots remain in playoff contention after last week's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but you wouldn't know it by the morale in the locker room. According to our Phil Perry, Pats...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Loss to Bills on Christmas Eve

Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Have Allowed Most Rushing Touchdowns Over 30 Yards This Year

Bears allow most rushing TDs over 30 yards this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sure would be nice to have Jack Sanborn on the field. The Bears' rushing defense was exposed during Sunday's game against the Bills. as an effect of the multitude of injuries they're suffering through and the lack of roster talent.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jake Paul Signs Unspecified Contract With Cleveland Browns

Jake Paul is joining his hometown NFL team. The media personality and celebrity boxer joined Cleveland Browns executive vice president JW Johnson at the podium after signing a contract with the team on Friday. Paul also shared a video call between him and Johnson before their in-person meetup:. Neither Paul...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

Bears Place Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor on Season-Ending IR

Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor go to season-ending IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears lost two starting cornerbacks for the rest of the season in one fell swoop on Friday. The team placed both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on IR, ending their 2022 campaigns. Johnson had battled...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Shut Down by Bears Rookie Cornerbacks

How Bears rookie CBs shut down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After nearly being blown away by the strong winds at Soldier Field, the Bears ended up being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. It was no surprise. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, sitting at 3-12 now, while the Bills are one of a few legit Super Bowl contenders and are tied for the second-best record in the league at 12-3. But the way in which the Bears lost, and they way in which they gave the Bills a real fight, were unexpected.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?

How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
NBC Chicago

Bears Observations: Bills Stop Justin Fields at Frigid Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The Bears could not deliver their fans an early Christmas present on Saturday at Soldier Field. Playing in freezing temperatures on the lakefront, the short-handed Bears jumped out to a 10-6 lead over the Buffalo Bills. But the Bears were once again unable to make the winning plays needed down the stretch to pull off the upset, falling 35-13 to lose their eighth game in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Injuries Pile Up Ahead of Bills Christmas Eve Game

Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
