3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting
Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem
The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare at the end of their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, and then they had another scare after the victory. The Bengals’ airplane had to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to engine failure. At the airport, they switched... The post Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commanders blow two early opportunities vs 49ers
“Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity.”. I don’t know who first said it or wrote it, but the Washington Commanders certainly reminded me of this quote very early in Saturday’s road game against the San Francisco 49ers. On the third offensive snap of the game, the...
Vikings come out on top again in final seconds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
Bears Report Card: Grading Justin Fields, Offense, Defense in Bills Loss
CHICAGO -- The Bears have made a habit of being a thorn in the side of some of the NFL's best teams. Saturday was no different. The Bears jumped out to an early 10-6 lead on the Buffalo Bills at frigid Soldier Field but were eventually undone by injuries, questionable play calling, and a lack of talent at key positions.
Perry: Feeling of ‘Resignation' in Patriots Locker Room
Perry: Feeling of 'resignation' in Patriots locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots remain in playoff contention after last week's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but you wouldn't know it by the morale in the locker room. According to our Phil Perry, Pats...
Bears Overreactions: Re-Signing David Montgomery Key to Critical Offseason?
Bears overreactions: Re-signing D-Mo key to critical offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In taking the Philadelphia Eagles to the wire, the Bears again showed that quarterback Justin Fields gives them a chance to hang with any team. But the 25-20 loss in Week 15 also illustrated the talent...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Loss to Bills on Christmas Eve
Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
Bears Have Allowed Most Rushing Touchdowns Over 30 Yards This Year
Bears allow most rushing TDs over 30 yards this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sure would be nice to have Jack Sanborn on the field. The Bears' rushing defense was exposed during Sunday's game against the Bills. as an effect of the multitude of injuries they're suffering through and the lack of roster talent.
Jake Paul Signs Unspecified Contract With Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul is joining his hometown NFL team. The media personality and celebrity boxer joined Cleveland Browns executive vice president JW Johnson at the podium after signing a contract with the team on Friday. Paul also shared a video call between him and Johnson before their in-person meetup:. Neither Paul...
Bears Place Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor on Season-Ending IR
Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor go to season-ending IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears lost two starting cornerbacks for the rest of the season in one fell swoop on Friday. The team placed both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on IR, ending their 2022 campaigns. Johnson had battled...
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Shut Down by Bears Rookie Cornerbacks
How Bears rookie CBs shut down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After nearly being blown away by the strong winds at Soldier Field, the Bears ended up being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. It was no surprise. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, sitting at 3-12 now, while the Bills are one of a few legit Super Bowl contenders and are tied for the second-best record in the league at 12-3. But the way in which the Bears lost, and they way in which they gave the Bills a real fight, were unexpected.
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?
How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Bills' Plan to Stop Justin Fields Shows Giant Offseason Task Facing Bears
CHICAGO -- The Buffalo Bills knew the test that awaited them Saturday at Soldier Field against Justin Fields and the Bears. They'd watched Fields trample over the Miami Dolphins, race past the Detroit Lions, and run around the Philadelphia Eagles. They weren't about to let that happen. “You saw some...
Bears Observations: Bills Stop Justin Fields at Frigid Soldier Field
CHICAGO – The Bears could not deliver their fans an early Christmas present on Saturday at Soldier Field. Playing in freezing temperatures on the lakefront, the short-handed Bears jumped out to a 10-6 lead over the Buffalo Bills. But the Bears were once again unable to make the winning plays needed down the stretch to pull off the upset, falling 35-13 to lose their eighth game in a row.
Bears Injuries Pile Up Ahead of Bills Christmas Eve Game
Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.
