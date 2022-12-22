ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Crew signs free agent defender Jimmy Medranda

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced the team has signed defender Jimmy Medranda via free agency on Friday. The 10-year Major League Soccer veteran will join the Crew for the 2023 season with an option for 2024. During his time in MLS, Medranda has appeared in 145 regular-season matches,...
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. explains surge in play after career night

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.
