Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO