Florida man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend because she did not text him

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — While much of the nation woke up to blizzard-like conditions, at least one tradition continued on Florida’s Space Coast on Saturday. The group of Jolly Old St. Nick lookalikes have been attracting surfing buffs from around the world to the end of Minuteman Causeway in Cocoa Beach since 2009, WFTV reported.

COCOA BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO