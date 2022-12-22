ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

WYTV.com

2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana. Multiple departments were called out around 5:30 p.m. on Metz Road. Our crew on scene had trouble seeing the house because of how far from the road it was. Columbiana’s...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Body-cam release shows officers save girl in Struthers fire

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released footage shows first responders saving a young girl from a burning house in Struthers Wednesday night. The fire sent one man to the hospital with serious burns. The footage above shows two patrolmen quickly finding a 12-year-old girl in an upstairs window screaming...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman that has since reopened. Both a semi truck and its trailer rolled over around noon on Tippecanoe Road just south of US 224, according to a Facebook post from the Boardman Township Police Department.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Downed wires cause street to close on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are blocking a road after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

How trains under trees became tradition

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last ornament is on the Christmas tree, the garland is hung and the lights are glowing. For some of you, beneath your tree, a small model train might just be circling around its track. Trains have been associated with Christmas for generations. Even movies...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Report: Aggressive raccoon tries to attack pet in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized. According to a Columbiana police report, officers were called about 4:40 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 500 block of Parkview Drive on a report of an aggressive animal. The caller said that a raccoon attempted to attack their dog.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned. “Oh, man. It was like a gift,” said Ella Evans. Two weeks ago, Evans’ dog Tony jumped out of the car and disappeared. Evans was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition

The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ohio fugitive caught in West Homestead

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man wanted in Ohio was taken into custody Friday in West Homestead, Allegheny County, officials say. Derrick Davis had been wanted on parole violations for a firearms-related conviction in Ohio. Allegheny County police learned that Davis was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront...
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
WYTV.com

Historic house catches on fire in New Springfield

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A historic house in New Springfield caught on fire Thursday evening. The house is on Woodworth Road. The fire started just after 6 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local tow trucks rescue stuck drivers

(WKBN) – A local towing company says their drivers stayed busy Friday morning as drivers battled through their commute. Ludt’s Towing had five to six trucks out on the road. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., the phones were ringing off the hook, mostly for drivers who spun...
STRUTHERS, OH

