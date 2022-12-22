Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Related
WYTV.com
2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana. Multiple departments were called out around 5:30 p.m. on Metz Road. Our crew on scene had trouble seeing the house because of how far from the road it was. Columbiana’s...
WYTV.com
Body-cam release shows officers save girl in Struthers fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released footage shows first responders saving a young girl from a burning house in Struthers Wednesday night. The fire sent one man to the hospital with serious burns. The footage above shows two patrolmen quickly finding a 12-year-old girl in an upstairs window screaming...
WYTV.com
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman that has since reopened. Both a semi truck and its trailer rolled over around noon on Tippecanoe Road just south of US 224, according to a Facebook post from the Boardman Township Police Department.
WYTV.com
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are blocking a road after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and...
WYTV.com
How trains under trees became tradition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last ornament is on the Christmas tree, the garland is hung and the lights are glowing. For some of you, beneath your tree, a small model train might just be circling around its track. Trains have been associated with Christmas for generations. Even movies...
WYTV.com
First responders’ quick thinking saves girl from Struthers house fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is in the hospital, while a young girl is safe after a fire swept through a home in Struthers. It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Edison Avenue. A pair of Struthers patrolmen were the first to get...
WYTV.com
Report: Aggressive raccoon tries to attack pet in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized. According to a Columbiana police report, officers were called about 4:40 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 500 block of Parkview Drive on a report of an aggressive animal. The caller said that a raccoon attempted to attack their dog.
Police pursuit leads to crash in Youngstown
A portion of Market Street near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue was blocked Thursday afternoon, but it has since reopened.
Stray bullet flies through Youngstown home
The woman's little brother said a bullet went through his wall.
Warming stations open in Columbiana County
Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township.
WYTV.com
‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned. “Oh, man. It was like a gift,” said Ella Evans. Two weeks ago, Evans’ dog Tony jumped out of the car and disappeared. Evans was...
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
butlerradio.com
Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition
The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
wtae.com
Ohio fugitive caught in West Homestead
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man wanted in Ohio was taken into custody Friday in West Homestead, Allegheny County, officials say. Derrick Davis had been wanted on parole violations for a firearms-related conviction in Ohio. Allegheny County police learned that Davis was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront...
WYTV.com
Historic house catches on fire in New Springfield
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A historic house in New Springfield caught on fire Thursday evening. The house is on Woodworth Road. The fire started just after 6 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
New deputy chief appointed in Mercer County
There's a new deputy chief of police in Hermitage after the former deputy was appointed chief.
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
WYTV.com
Local tow trucks rescue stuck drivers
(WKBN) – A local towing company says their drivers stayed busy Friday morning as drivers battled through their commute. Ludt’s Towing had five to six trucks out on the road. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., the phones were ringing off the hook, mostly for drivers who spun...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
Comments / 0