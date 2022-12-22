Britney Spears invites estranged mum Lynne Spears for coffee after she ‘hid caffeine during conservatorship’

Read full article on original website
Kim Wilde and husband Hal Fowler divorce after 25 years of marriage
Kim Wilde has split from and divorced her husband Hal Fowler after 25 years of marriage. The 62-year-old star shocked fans by releasing a statement revealing that the former couple had "amicably separated by agreement" last year. The joint statement, which Kim shared on her Twitter account, read: "Kim Wilde...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven. Connie Boss Alexander made the comment alongside a copy of a still from one of her FaceTime conversations with her late son, saying online in a caption written over the image on Instagram on Tuesday (20.12.22): “Oh if only I could FT to heaven... .”
Lily Collins says Emily in Paris 'is about women in the workplace'
Lily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' is as much about "women in the workplace" as it is about romance. The 33-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and Lily believes there's more to the show than some people may assume. The actress - whose on-screen character is...
Is Lana Del Rey shading her ex Sean Larkin with album billboard in his hometown?
Lana Del Rey has seemingly thrown shade at her ex Sean Larkin by only promoting her new album in his hometown. The 'Born To Die' hitmaker had a billboard erected in the police officer's home city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, advertising her upcoming LP ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.
