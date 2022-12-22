It's lunchtime, which means a break in the steady ascent to the soft marshmallow summit at Mefjellet, one of hundreds of peaks in western Norway's Sunnmøre Alps. On the veranda of a lonely snow-covered mountain hut, in the middle of white nothingness, we unwrap sweet brunost cheese sandwiches and Kvikk Lunsj chocolate wafers. Far below our little group of four—me; our taciturn ski guide, Oscar Almgren; and two other guests—a white-tailed eagle glides over the steel-blue waters of the Tafjorden, which glints in the late April sun. It is just one of the fjords that streak through the mountains here, reaching like tentacles from the pastel town of Ålesund on the coast.

