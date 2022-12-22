ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Why I moved here: 4 locals share what brought them to the Yampa Valley and why they stayed

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published in the Move To Steamboat and the Yampa Valley magazine that was published Dec. 23, 2022. There are many repeated tales from those who live in the Yampa Valley. Some came for the winters and stayed for the summer and some only intended to be a ski bum for a year, but everyone is eventually hit by the Yampa Valley curse, or a compelling urge to never leave.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat ski jumper exceeds expectations in his first World Cup

Spending countless hours on the hill over the years to perfect his craft, Steamboat Springs ski jumper Erik Belshaw competed in his first World Cup event from Dec. 16-18 in Engelberg, Switzerland. It was an emotional event for Belshaw, 18, who was not sure what to expect of himself from...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: 9 upcoming events not to miss

Friday, Dec. 23, noon-4 p.m. Steamboat Springs Central Fire Station, 840 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs. The Steamboat Group is teaming up with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue to collect donations for LiftUp food bank. We will be at the downtown station with hot chocolate and donuts. Come on down and meet the firefighters.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wildlife in the winter: Survival is an admirable feat

Winter in Routt County has been fierce this year with deep snowpack and frigid temperatures. While humans stay cozy from within the warm insulation of their Gore-Tex lined winter apparel, local wildlife doesn’t have it so easy. The adaptability of wild animals is frequently credited to natural instincts —...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tennis Center acknowledged with two awards for successful 2022

The Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center’s success in 2022 has received recognition as the public facility was recently presented with two prestigious awards. In November, the United States Tennis Association acknowledged just 18 facilities in the country as a “Premier Facility.” Steamboat’s facility is one of those 18 and was celebrated for its ability to integrate tennis and pickleball within its respective community.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating potential wolf tracks in South Routt County

ROUTT COUNTY — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating whether a series of tracks found in South Routt County along County Road 15 belong to wolves. Greg Brice, who frequently walks his dog along the road, found the tracks on Saturday, Dec. 17. Brice said he hasn’t seen any sign of the alleged wolves since, and snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, buried the tracks he had earlier photographed.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dear Santa: Routt County children write letters to the big man in red

I know that I’m sick and can’t sleep, but please still bring me presents?. May I please have Magna-tiles a Care Bear and a makeup and nail salon kit. Santa, I love you because you make me happy. We will leave you milk and cookies, and carrots for your reindeer. Can Landon and I please have chocolate in our stockings?
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $39M from Dec. 16-22

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $39.9 million across 17 sales for the week of Dec. 16-22. Property Description: Map or Plat and Boundary Agreement Parcels 1,2; SECS 17-7-85, 19-7-85, 20-7-85, 21-7-85, 28-7-85, 29-7-85; SECS 21-7-85, 28-7-85, Campbell Ranch Subdivision Replat Parcel 4. 6630 US Highway 40. Seller: Barry...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

City asking YVEA for waiver to net-metering cap

Steamboat Springs Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson said Wednesday, Dec. 21, the city will send a letter to Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op officials asking for a waiver to the recently decreased net-metering capacity that impacts solar arrays planned for the new City Hall and Fire Station complex. “We are...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Where to worship this holiday season in Routt County

Residents and visitors looking to celebrate the holidays in Routt County are invited to join congregations across the city and beyond. Many congregations have multiple events or services to suit anyone’s holiday schedule. Christmas Eve. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church | 846 Oak St. 5 p.m. — Family Christmas...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Robert Nelson Robinson Jr.

Robert Nelson Robinson Jr. was born August 24, 1942 at the Solandt. Memorial Hospital in Hayden, CO. He joined his sister Lois and completed the family of Robert Nelson and Marguerite Dunckley Robinson. At the time of his birth the family lived in Wolcott CO where Bob Sr. worked for the State Highway Department.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Emergency Department doctor retires after 40 years serving Steamboat

After working as an emergency medicine physician in Steamboat Springs for 40 years and treating almost every type of case imaginable, Dr. David Wilkinson served his last shift on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Emergency Department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. A group from Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue stopped...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

