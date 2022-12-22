Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
UMD football Gbor nominated for Cliff Harris Small College Defensive P.O.T.Y award
Announced earlier this week University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football cornerback Dayvia Gbor has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Small College Defensive Player of the year award. The honor and award are set to rcognize the outstanding efforts of a single defensive player amongst Division II, Division III, and...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s football player Laing accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
University of Minnesota Duluth’s offensive lineman Brent Laing has received and accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The shrine bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation and provides players the opportunity to showcase their game to NFL scouts. The game will be...
WDIO-TV
Superior girl’s basketball continues stellar start with win over Duluth East
Duluth East girl’s basketball took a trip to battle the once-beaten Spartans of superior. The last time these two played each other, the Spartans came out on top and the Greyhound went into Thursday’s battle looking for a different outcome. The Spartans got on the board with a...
WDIO-TV
Up North: UMD Rec Center renting out winter gear for less
Winter is here in the Northland, and that means winter sports are back in full swing. However if you want to get into them but don’t have the right gear. Well, the UMD Rec Center has you covered. “We got plenty of outdoor gear that students and the community...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Elliot
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Simon
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 12/23/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Bitter cold, gusty winds, and lingering snow
Bitter cold and wintry weather will continue to impact the Northland into the weekend. Now that winds are picking up and temperatures are remaining frigid, wind chills will consistently be an issue, especially for northern Minnesota and Burnett Co. where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 pm Saturday. Feels like temps will range from -20 to -40 in this area through this period. Keep pets in, limit time outside, and limit exposed skin.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of babies were born at St. Luke’s Birthing Center over the last year. Nearly 800 babies were born at the Duluth hospital from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. Parents were very creative with naming their children over the year. Six...
WDIO-TV
Weatherz School: Wind chill explained
Every winter I hear people say, “Why don’t you just talk about the air temperature?” There is an important difference between air temp and wind chill, so let’s get into it. Our bodies lose heat through convection. However, with little to no wind, a layer of...
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
WDIO-TV
2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge results
The 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge results are in and the community has chosen their favorite homes and businesses in 4 communities all over the area. Hundreds of votes are in and over 10,000 views and counting of the online map and list prove the community loves Christmas lights!. Winners were...
FOX 21 Online
City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth police seeking help for missing Duluth woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the publics assistance in locating 71-year-old woman. Diane Poole was last seen in the area of Mesaba and E 9th St. She also suffers from dementia. Poole is described as a 150-pound, 5′1″ black female. She...
northernnewsnow.com
Anonymous donor delivers Christmas Miracle Duluth Salvation Army
After hearing the non-profit wasn’t going to make their goal during a broadcast of Northern News Now, an anonymous couple decided to step up and help them. Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward. City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST. The...
boreal.org
Duluth's London Road is rounding out
The infamous London Road is facing some changes. The development of three new roundabouts on 26th, 40th and 60th avenues east, was the talk of the town tonight at MnDot’s virtual meeting with the public. “We took a deeper dive into the road and roundabout alternatives to review the...
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman found deceased after going missing earlier Friday
A Duluth woman was found dead after going missing earlier Friday. 71-year-old Diane Poole who suffered from dementia and was outside without shoes or a jacket that day. The Duluth Police Department had originally asked for the public’s help locating Diane. She was last seen at Mesaba and E 9th St.
WDIO-TV
CHUM Homeless Community Vigil
CHUM held a Homeless Community Vigil on the steps of Duluth City Hall this afternoon. This vigil comes as an effort to remember and honor the lives that have been lost in the homeless community, and also draw attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis. “One of the really important things...
WDIO-TV
Shelter dogs in Iron River are getting a financial boost from Barbie collection
Sue Vrooman loved animals. She never made it to the Storm Shelter Sled Dogs Sanctuary and Rescue in Iron River. But now, she’s helping those pups live a better life. Her beloved collection of Barbies and ornaments are up for sale, and the proceeds will benefit the shelter. Kevin...
WDIO-TV
Fond Du Luth’s charity donation to Duluth Salvation Army
The Duluth Salvation Army, just recently finished their annual holiday distribution days, but are still asking for donations. Fond Du Luth’s Make it a Point to Give campaign, however aims to support local charity organization in Duluth, with donations to help give back to the community. The Fond Du...
