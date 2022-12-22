ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Zelenskyy's address to Congress puts him in a category with Churchill, Netanyahu and Mandela

By Olivia Olander
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgS45_0jqrfcgo00
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a gifted U.S. flag as he departs after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21, 2022. | Francis Chung/POLITICO

Updated: 12/22/2022 11:00 AM EST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine addressed Congress for a second time on Wednesday, and for the first time in person — a track record of face time with the world’s most powerful legislative body that’s exceeded only by Prime Ministers Winston Churchill of Britain and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

Addresses by foreign leaders are not unprecedented, but they are relatively uncommon: In the decade before Russia invaded Ukraine, nine foreign leaders appeared before a joint meeting. Since the war in Ukraine started in February of this year, Zelenskyy has appeared before Congress twice, and Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, also addressed an informal meeting in July.

Churchill addressed the U.S. Congress twice during World War II and again in the 1950s. Netanyahu, South African President Nelson Mandela and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin are the only other people recorded by the House to have addressed Congress more than once.



Netanyahu’s 2015 speech came in defiance of President Barack Obama; Republicans in Congress invited Netanyahu without telling the Obama administration first — a breach of protocol.

At the joint meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian president appealed broadly to members’ sense of justice, as he asked for continued support . He also met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday , following an announcement from the State Department of $1.85 billion in new aid that included a sought-after Patriot defense missile system. The trip marked the first time he left Ukraine since the start of the war.

Zelenskyy appeared virtually before Congress early in the war, in an informal address.

The first person recorded by the House as addressing a joint session of Congress was King Kalākaua of Hawaii, in December 1874.


CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report misspelled Volodymyr Zelenskyy's name.

Comments / 27

ULTRA FREAKEN MAGA
1d ago

they'll clap for ya long as you keep hiding bidens secrets, biden will keep pumping out hush money

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee

Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
Daily Beast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Washington Examiner

Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal

Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
290K+
Followers
17K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy