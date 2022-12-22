ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Kate given military honors by King Charles III

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
Ahead of the King’s birthday parade, King Charles III is appointing several military honors to his family members, including Princess Kate , the Princess of Wales.

In an announcement from Buckingham Palace, Charles, who will hold the appointment of Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiments of the Household Division, is making Kate the Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The Irish Guards is one of the Foot Guards regiments of the British Army and is part of the Guards Division. They were formed in April 1900 by order of Queen Victoria to honor the Irishmen who fought in the Second Boer War for the British Empire.

MORE: Prince Louis steals the show alongside Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Color
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFIlE_0jqrfXE300
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales visits east Boston, Dec. 1, 2022, in Boston.

The title once belonged to her husband, Prince William , who now holds the title of Colonel of the Welsh Guards. In previous holidays, since entering the royal family, Kate has honored the Irish Guards.

When he was the Colonel of the Irish Guards, William would check on his regiment on behalf of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Prior to this year’s Trooping of the Colour, he took on the role of leading the Colonel’s Review or a military rehearsal.

He was also tasked with looking over the parade and to evaluate the troops ahead of the parade.

Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will become the Colonel, Grenadier Guards.

Charles’ birthday is in November, but the King’s parade, which will take place on June 17, 2023, is a tradition that has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

MORE: Princess Kate dazzles in rented neon green dress, Diana’s emerald choker on green carpet

2023 will mark Charles’ first Trooping of the Colour as sovereign and this will be the first parade without Queen Elizabeth.

Read more about the Trooping of the Colour here .

BeachBum21
2d ago

Congratulations Kate! I am sure they were bestowed upon you with good reason ♥️♥️♥️

