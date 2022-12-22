Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
WYTV.com
Local resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cleveland family’s Make-A-Wish trip was almost ruined because of the bad weather, but our local community helped make a secondary plan possible. Eleven-year-old Rah-Janae was heading to Disney World on Thursday morning for her Wishes Can Happen wish, but her flight got canceled.
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cleveland
Cleveland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cleveland.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
How to keep pets safe in dangerous cold
As we prepare for a major winter storm, keeping our pets safe also takes some preparation.
Elderly Ohio woman hit, killed by car in grocery store parking lot
An elderly woman has died after being hit by a car in a Giant Eagle parking lot Wednesday.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
iheart.com
Man missing from Cleveland VA Hospital
Be on the lookout for a missing adult. On Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM, Eric. Reese walked away from the Cleveland Veteran Affairs Medical Center on East Boulevard. Eric Reese is a Black male, age 69, is 6'2" tall, weighs 224 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Reese suffers from Dementia. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with red and black checkered pants.
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
cleveland19.com
11-year-old girl missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 11-year-old Doralie Morales. She was described by police as 4′6″ tall, 102 pounds, with blonde curly hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants,...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
abandonedspaces.com
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
What’s closed and open on Christmas 2022 and Dec. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some closings will extend beyond Christmas Day this year. Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because it’s a federal holiday, federal, state and local government offices, as well as post offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. As for Christmas Day...
