WYTV.com

Local resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cleveland family’s Make-A-Wish trip was almost ruined because of the bad weather, but our local community helped make a secondary plan possible. Eleven-year-old Rah-Janae was heading to Disney World on Thursday morning for her Wishes Can Happen wish, but her flight got canceled.
cleveland19.com

Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
orthospinenews.com

University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System

CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
iheart.com

Man missing from Cleveland VA Hospital

Be on the lookout for a missing adult. On Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM, Eric. Reese walked away from the Cleveland Veteran Affairs Medical Center on East Boulevard. Eric Reese is a Black male, age 69, is 6'2" tall, weighs 224 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Reese suffers from Dementia. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with red and black checkered pants.
cityofmentor.com

Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter

As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
cleveland19.com

11-year-old girl missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 11-year-old Doralie Morales. She was described by police as 4′6″ tall, 102 pounds, with blonde curly hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants,...
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
