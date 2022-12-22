Read full article on original website
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Dillon Brooks’ savage Devin Booker trash talk makes Grizzlies-Suns must watch
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns have been two of the top teams in the Western Conference the past couple of seasons and it appears they may have a bit of a rivalry brewing. On Wednesday, the Grizzlies gave the Suns a beatdown. They were up 39-20 after the first quarter and cruised to […] The post Dillon Brooks’ savage Devin Booker trash talk makes Grizzlies-Suns must watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action. Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem […] The post Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks
For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Hubie Brown's Expectations For Lakers-Mavericks Christmas Match
L.A. faces Luka and co. tomorrow.
Buddy Hield’s Christmas ask shot down by Heat icon Eric Reid
Most Miami Heat fans are familiar with Eric Reid. The renowned announcer has made quite a name for himself with his trademark “kaboom” expression gaining a bit of a cult following among Miami supporters everywhere. As it turns out, even Indiana Pacers stud Buddy Hield is familiar with Reid’s reputation.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Devin Booker injury update is perfect Christmas gift for Suns
The Phoenix Suns have been without star guard Devin Booker the past three games due to a groin injury. They have a big Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets and it appears that Booker will be back in the lineup as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. ESPN Sources: Suns star Devin Booker (groin) is […] The post Devin Booker injury update is perfect Christmas gift for Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did Grizzlies star Ja Morant just hint at his first signature Nike shoe dropping on Christmas Day?
There has been a lot of hype surrounding Ja Morant‘s upcoming signature shoe from Nike. This is going to be the first-ever release of his own shoe line with the sportswear giant and it’s no surprise that Memphis Grizzlies and sneaker fans alike have been looking forward to news about its release date. Well, it […] The post Did Grizzlies star Ja Morant just hint at his first signature Nike shoe dropping on Christmas Day? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets
The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
Pelicans’ CJ McCollum issues scary Zion Williamson warning to rest of NBA
New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum knows talent when he sees it. The veteran recently dropped a truth bomb on teammate and young superstar Zion Williamson, per Andscape. “You’re starting to see Zion unleashed. I’m not going to say it’s his best form because he’s 22, he’s going to get better. But this is […] The post Pelicans’ CJ McCollum issues scary Zion Williamson warning to rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson speaks out on blowing crucial FTs in loss to Bulls
Jalen Brunson just had one of his most heartbreaking moments as a member of the New York Knicks. The 26-year-old blew two crucial free throws late in the game that ended up seeing the Knicks fall to the Chicago Bulls, 118-117. To be fair, the Bulls needed an ice-cold DeMar...
James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years
The Philadelphia 76ers continued to flourish on Friday night, winning their seventh game in a row as they beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at home, 119-114. In the process, James Harden absolutely balled out and matched an epic franchise record with an insane stat line of 20 points, 21 assists, and 11 […] The post James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s bold declaration will have Warriors fans fired up
Klay Thompson isn’t exactly playing the best basketball of his career of late. He’s also been given the occasional night off here and there, but at this point, it’s hard to deny that the five-time All-Star is looking as good as ever — at least healthwise.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Bucks star Khris Middleton breaks silence on knee injury
It’s been a tough year so far for Khris Middleton. The Milwaukee Bucks star has now missed four straight games with soreness in his right knee. This was after the three-time All-Star missed his team’s first 20 games of the campaign as he recovered from offseason surgery on his wrist.
