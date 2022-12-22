An amateur sports podcaster wants to put the New York Rangers in the penalty box for allegedly stealing his voice and using it in their advertisements. Anthony Rivardo, a college senior at Stetson University in Florida who runs the “Fireside Rangers” podcast, is suing the Blueshirts and Madison Square Garden, claiming they “ripped off” parts of his work. Snippets of Rivardo saying, “What could propel the Rangers to having the perfect dream year” and “I think there’s another really exciting year in store for the New York Rangers” turned up in the Original Six team’s “Time is Now” promotional campaign — but...

