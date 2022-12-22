Read full article on original website
John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best
Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Red Savage Makes Team USA for 2023 World Juniors
However, that does not mean that there were not any other prospects that were close or at least in conversations regarding the WJC. Let’s take a look at Savage as well as the other Red Wings prospects involved with this year’s tournament. Red Savage Makes the Cut. There...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Canucks, Flyers, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one NHL insider suggests it’s time for the Vancouver Canucks to formulate a long-term plan to build their franchise and that could lead to trades ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia Flyers got bad news when it comes to...
Former Ohio State defender transfers to NC State
With all the hype of early signing period coming to a close, we are now moving back into the portal hype train (the gift that keeps giving — and taking away). There are few things in sports more intriguing than the transfer portal and another former Ohio State Buckeye has made a decision on his next destination.
saturdaytradition.com
Carnell Tate, Ohio State signee, shows off Buckeyes receiver knowledge with timed challenge
Carnell Tate, Ohio State’s newest signee, showed off that he knows the Buckeyes in a fun challenge. In a video posted on Thursday morning, Tate was seen naming off former and current Ohio State wide receivers. But with a rush of adrenaline. Tate had to name wide receivers from Ohio State in 10 seconds.
‘Fireside Rangers’ podcaster says Blueshirts used his voice for ad without permission: suit
An amateur sports podcaster wants to put the New York Rangers in the penalty box for allegedly stealing his voice and using it in their advertisements. Anthony Rivardo, a college senior at Stetson University in Florida who runs the “Fireside Rangers” podcast, is suing the Blueshirts and Madison Square Garden, claiming they “ripped off” parts of his work. Snippets of Rivardo saying, “What could propel the Rangers to having the perfect dream year” and “I think there’s another really exciting year in store for the New York Rangers” turned up in the Original Six team’s “Time is Now” promotional campaign — but...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS FORCED TO REMAIN IN DENVER, HAVEN'T TRAVELED FOR FRIDAY'S GAME IN DALLAS
The Montreal Canadiens were in Denver on Wednesday to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Despite a terrific effort from goaltender Jake Allen, the Canadiens lost the game in overtime, 2-1. After the game, the Canadiens were supposed to travel to Dallas in preparation for Friday's game,...
