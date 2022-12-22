ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best

Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Red Savage Makes Team USA for 2023 World Juniors

However, that does not mean that there were not any other prospects that were close or at least in conversations regarding the WJC. Let’s take a look at Savage as well as the other Red Wings prospects involved with this year’s tournament. Red Savage Makes the Cut. There...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Capitals, Canucks, Flyers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one NHL insider suggests it’s time for the Vancouver Canucks to formulate a long-term plan to build their franchise and that could lead to trades ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia Flyers got bad news when it comes to...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

‘Fireside Rangers’ podcaster says Blueshirts used his voice for ad without permission: suit

An amateur sports podcaster wants to put the New York Rangers in the penalty box for allegedly stealing his voice and using it in their advertisements. Anthony Rivardo, a college senior at Stetson University in Florida who runs the “Fireside Rangers” podcast, is suing the Blueshirts and Madison Square Garden, claiming they “ripped off” parts of his work. Snippets of Rivardo saying, “What could propel the Rangers to having the perfect dream year” and “I think there’s another really exciting year in store for the New York Rangers” turned up in the Original Six team’s “Time is Now” promotional campaign — but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

