Buena Vista University names new head football coach

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Buena Vista University Director of Athletics, Scott Brown, has announced the university’s next head football coach.

According to a release, Brown announced Wednesday that the university hired Austin Dickinson, a BVU alum, to be the next head football coach.

Dickinson has spent the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he coached six All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference players for the Blugolds.

Dickinson also spent three years as the recruiting coordinator and a defensive coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato. During his tenure, the Mavericks went 27-2, including an appearance in the DII National Championship game.

“Austin’s desire to be the next head football coach at Buena Vista University, combined with his experience as part of the Beaver football program, the University, and the Storm Lake community stood out during our process. His ability to immediately relate to our current student-athletes, while continuing to invest in the strong relationships that BVU has in our region will benefit the University for years to come. Our entire department looks forward to welcoming Austin, Whitney, and Landry back home.”

Dickinson expressed his gratitude for being chosen as the university’s head football coach and given the opportunity to return to BVU.

“I was fortunate to be able to play with some great teammates and make some lasting memories as a player at BVU as well as work under some amazing coaches in my time as an assistant with the program,” said Dickinson. “I am looking forward to getting to work with our current roster and to get out across the state of Iowa to connect with high school coaches to showcase our campus and football program. It’s an honor to be the head coach at my alma mater, and we look forward to making all alumni proud of the product we put on the field.”

Dickinson graduated from BVU in 2010 and spent one year at University of North Dakota before landing at Minnesota State.

