Sturgis, SD

KEVN

Interstate closure strands drivers in Wall and New Underwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 100 vehicles were stranded after I-90 east and westbound lanes closed Wednesday night from Box Elder to Chamberlain. With a combination of low visibility, high winds, and drifting snow, motorists became stuck between Wall and New Underwood. Drivers were advised to call 911...
NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
KEVN

Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City is now open but only the westbound lanes. Eastbound from Box Elder exit 67 is still closed. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the remaining section of I-90 from Wall to the Minnesota state line “has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

I-90 from Rapid City to Murdo open both ways

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 has finally been opened both east- and westbound lanes from Rapid City to Murdo and should be open to Mitchell by 4 p.m. Friday. However, the rest of the interstate, from Mitchell east to Sioux Falls, will remain closed overnight. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says ongoing blizzard conditions are causing the road to remain closed. The DOT “anticipates” reopening this section in the morning, Saturday, Dec. 24.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
BOX ELDER, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Crash prompts road closure

A semi truck crashed early this morning on Interstate 90. It left the roadway and is temporarily blocking Dolan Creek Drive in Sturgis.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday

Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
WATERTOWN, SD
newscenter1.tv

Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Warming up for Christmas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will not be as cold for Christmas Eve. They will be highly variable depending on your location. On the South Dakota plains, highs will likely be in the single digits, maybe breaking into the low teens. Rapid City will be in the teens. The Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will likely be closer to the 30s.
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Christmas holiday warm-up is here

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Positive temperatures, that’s the story of the forecast for the coming week and a relief for Wyoming residents who spent much of last week deep in the negatives. And it’s not just positive temperatures, it’s double-digit positive temperatures. The National Weather Service in Rapid City,...
RAPID CITY, SD

