RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will not be as cold for Christmas Eve. They will be highly variable depending on your location. On the South Dakota plains, highs will likely be in the single digits, maybe breaking into the low teens. Rapid City will be in the teens. The Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will likely be closer to the 30s.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO