KEVN
Interstate closure strands drivers in Wall and New Underwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 100 vehicles were stranded after I-90 east and westbound lanes closed Wednesday night from Box Elder to Chamberlain. With a combination of low visibility, high winds, and drifting snow, motorists became stuck between Wall and New Underwood. Drivers were advised to call 911...
KEVN
Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City is now open but only the westbound lanes. Eastbound from Box Elder exit 67 is still closed. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the remaining section of I-90 from Wall to the Minnesota state line “has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state.”
KEVN
I-90 from Rapid City to Murdo open both ways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 has finally been opened both east- and westbound lanes from Rapid City to Murdo and should be open to Mitchell by 4 p.m. Friday. However, the rest of the interstate, from Mitchell east to Sioux Falls, will remain closed overnight. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says ongoing blizzard conditions are causing the road to remain closed. The DOT “anticipates” reopening this section in the morning, Saturday, Dec. 24.
KEVN
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
dakotanewsnow.com
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
KELOLAND TV
Over 100 people stranded in Pennington County due to the winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills are making any kind of travel VERY difficult today across KELOLAND. Well over a hundred people were stranded in Western South Dakota after a blizzard hit the area. The high winds and blowing snow have led...
newscenter1.tv
Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
Black Hills Pioneer
Crash prompts road closure
A semi truck crashed early this morning on Interstate 90. It left the roadway and is temporarily blocking Dolan Creek Drive in Sturgis.
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
KEVN
Two weeks in a row the area has come to a standstill, and first responders are still helping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the interstate is closed from exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the storm came fast and furious, leaving people stranded on the road between Wall and Rapid City. One...
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.
amazingmadison.com
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
newscenter1.tv
Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
kotatv.com
Warming up for Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will not be as cold for Christmas Eve. They will be highly variable depending on your location. On the South Dakota plains, highs will likely be in the single digits, maybe breaking into the low teens. Rapid City will be in the teens. The Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will likely be closer to the 30s.
county17.com
Christmas holiday warm-up is here
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Positive temperatures, that’s the story of the forecast for the coming week and a relief for Wyoming residents who spent much of last week deep in the negatives. And it’s not just positive temperatures, it’s double-digit positive temperatures. The National Weather Service in Rapid City,...
newscenter1.tv
VIDEO: RCPD make arrest near Walmart on Lacrosse Street after shots were fired out of a car
UPDATE (8:21 p.m.): RCPD has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jared King, who has been placed under arrest for Possession of a Loaded Firearm Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence and other firearms-related charges. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department has reported that an arrest was made on...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
