The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin wants your discarded live Christmas trees
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is giving residents the chance to repurpose their live trees. All those evergreen conifers can help provide habitat for aquatic communities. So, the City if offering three separate drop-off locations post-holiday. “They’ll start piling them up at those three locations, you know,...
fourstateshomepage.com
3 Joplin agencies team up to save those vulnerable to arctic temps
JOPLIN, Mo. — Between the brutal cold and a holiday weekend, area shelters and churches are keeping busy. Luckily, community teamwork in Joplin has helped keep folks fed and warm. “On Thursday morning, everyone was here. And it’s just increased since then,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director of Souls...
fourstateshomepage.com
How “Vita Nova Village” is helping the homeless
JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of a new nonprofit in Joplin are working to find homeless, homes. Officials are trying to come up with enough funding to construct several tiny homes. The goal is to have homeless individuals from the area move into the 340-square-foot structures, and eventually transition into a bigger home of their own.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper, Newton Co. Salvation Army $215k short on Red Kettle Campaign
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The local Salvation Army is calling on the community to help meet its 2022 goal, with still 48% to go. The annual Red Kettle Campaign through Jasper and Newton County is still six figures away — to the tune of $215,000 short. The funds are important because staff says the money goes to keep programming running year-round. That includes feeding the hungry, providing toys for kids, and coats for the homeless.
Rain Brothers Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rains Brothers Building was built in 1900-1901. It's also been known as Miner's Hardware Company and the Roosevelt Hotel. This three-story historic commercial building is located in Joplin, Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Royal Heights Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, December 23, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to a fire at 2519 North Florida. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Webb City Fire responded to assist as mutual aid. On first arrival smoke was visible from the...
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Additional warming stations open up
KSN/KODE— Many area churches and organizations in Southwest Missouri are opening up to serve those needing to warm up or seek shelter from the onslaught of ice, snow, and painful arctic temperatures. Joplin. Joplin First Church of the Nazarene – 2124 Utica St. (417)623-3455, Thursday-Friday Open at 7 a.m....
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin fire a result of heat gun
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas Eve shopping at the Webb City Farmers Market
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Small businesses were cashing in on some last-minute shopping in Webb City. Many gathered this morning, at the “Webb City Farmers Market”. Around 15 vendors were there to display their businesses in the market. All the items for sale are locally produced, including...
fortscott.biz
Data Received: Bourbon County Eco Devo Moving Forward
Bourbon County Regional Economic Development Inc. hired a consulting company to do local studies on retail, housing and labor in the county. That study was completed this fall. “Last year, REDI was able to work with both Goldstone Consulting and O’Brian and Associates on the Retail, Housing, and Labor studies,”...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of the Litter
Once again we’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to show you some absolutely adorable animals looking for a loving home! Whether volunteering, donating or adopting, you’re saving a life and spreading love!
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
fourstateshomepage.com
No shortage of insulin in northeast Oklahoma
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – While pharmacies across the nation are facing increasing insulin shortages northeast Oklahoma pharmacies are staying strong. “There are no shortages,” said Carl Deason of Carl’s Hometown Pharmacy in Grove. “Currently we have plenty in stock.”. The supply of insulin has been off and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Swearing-in ceremony for new Jasper County Judge
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A former Webb City attorney is sworn-in today (12/22) As a Jasper County judge. Luke Boyer is the new District Six Associate Circuit Court Judge, and was sworn-in by Judge Joe Hensley at the county courthouse in Carthage. Boyer practiced law for more than 15 years...
fourstateshomepage.com
Newton’s Jewelers’ Shiny Holiday Gift Guide
Everyone loves getting something shiny for Christmas and Newton’s Jewelers in Joplin has it all! Gary stopped by to talk about their holiday gift guide and what would make a perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fighting fires in the bitter cold
WEBB CITY, Mo. — While some people work inside a building, or from home—being indoors isn’t an option for every occupation. For example, firefighters. Fighting fires is a difficult enough vocation even under ideal weather conditions. “We don’t have a lot of options to stay out of...
legalexaminer.com
Religious Schools In Missouri Has A Climbing Number Of Lawsuits Against Them
The numbers are rising as now 30 lawsuits have been filed against two boarding schools in southwest Missouri, Circle Of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding School and Agape Boarding School. Accusations include emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of former students. The most recent case to be heard in federal court...
