Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Frostbite and hypothermia first aid: What to do if it’s too cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s cold outside! It is so cold that you could quickly get frostbite if your skin is exposed to the elements. Frostbite happens when your skin is exposed to cold air or just gets too cold. Your skin can go numb, discolored, and dry. The most common affected areas are fingers, toes, nose, ears, and lips. If you have to go outside, cover up to avoid having frostbite, but here’s what to do if you notice some of the symptoms.
KTTS
Light Snow Possible On Christmas Before Temps Warm Up
(KTTS News) — There will be snow on the ground this Christmas, and some light snow could even fall on Christmas itself. The National Weather Service says there’s a chance for some light snow to fall Christmas night. At least 2 to 3 inches fell across the Ozarks...
Ozarks First.com
Friday, December 23 AM Weather – The Ozarks remains in a deep freeze
Happy Friday… can you believe it is Christmas weekend? It’s unbelievable to me!. It does look like we will qualify as a white Christmas for the first time since 2009. To qualify as a “white Christmas” you need at least one inch of snow on the ground. Springfield officially picked up 3″ of snow on Thursday, and with the frigid temperatures, that snow is not going anywhere for a few days.
5 things to avoid doing at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
KYTV
Research shows increased risk of heart attacks during extreme cold weather
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday was a strange day in the Ozarks as temperatures plummeted from 16 degrees around 9 a.m. to 0 degrees by early afternoon and -2 by 3:30 p.m. It was a chilling thing to watch, just as it’s also chilling to consider that when the temps get this cold, the odds of having a heart attack increase by as much as 30 percent.
KTTS
Heavy Snow Expected To Cause Travel Impacts
(KTTS News) — Snow began falling in Springfield around 8 o’clock Thursday morning, and its expected to last into the afternoon. Driving will become more dangerous as the day goes on. The National Weather Service says heavy snow will turn to flurries by 5 p.m. Patchy blowing snow...
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
KYTV
Delays and cancellations spell out a nightmare before Christmas for travelers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled following a massive winter storm leaving southwest Missouri with snow and below-zero temperatures. Travelers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are not immune to these holiday woes. “Originally, it was supposed to take off, I believe it was at...
KYTV
The threat of a flash freeze and black ice
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flash freeze happens when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing. On Thursday, the Ozarks is expecting a significant temperature drop in the morning hours and potential drizzle which could result in black ice. Flash freezing makes roadways slick and very difficult to stop your vehicle on....
KYTV
HVAC technicians in the Ozarks have a busy day when bitter temperatures hit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bitter temperatures have brought frozen pipes, which means HVAC technicians will be out. Jeffery Styles is an HVAC technician in Springfield and said there are no quick fixes to freezing pipes. “There are things that you can’t control that are just out of your hands,”...
Branson road conditions
1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
KYTV
Despite the winter weather, drivers hit the road for holiday travel in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the snow and cold temps, many drivers are just trying to make it home for the holidays. Andrew Austin drives a tractor-trailer. He decided to fuel up in Springfield. He says the roads aren’t great, but many drivers are worse. “Cars are terrible,” Austin...
Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow. Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery. Here’s a look at a few […]
KYTV
Springfield Public Works prepares for winter weather
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Snow plow drivers are ready to roll out as soon as snow accumulates on the roads. Crews started pretreating the routes with salt Wednesday night. 31 trucks will be out Thursday, clearing more than 600 miles of roadways. Each truck is loaded with 9-10 tons of pretreated salt so the roads can be cleared of ice and snow when temperatures reach below zero.
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
KYTV
Firefighters say generators and space heaters could ruin your holidays if improperly used
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - With the frigid temperatures, many in the Ozarks turn to space heaters and generators to heat their homes. Chief Rich Stirts with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District said safety for those appliances is very important. ”The horror story is, here’s your Christmas tree, your presents,...
ksmu.org
The Ozarks are bracing for severe winter weather. For Mercy hospital, that means setting up staff sleeping quarters.
As the Springfield area braces for a winter storm warning beginning 6 a.m. Thursday, area organizations are taking steps to ensure safety. On Wednesday, Springfield Public Schools canceled Thursday classes. The day before, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital in Springfield said they’re setting...
Local businesses and Battlefield Mall stay open during winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays. “It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.” […]
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning For Areas Along and North of Highway 60 on Thursday
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 60, including Springfield, from Thursday morning through midnight Thursday night. The National Weather Service says the fast-moving storm will dump one to three inches of snow, with a few pockets of four to five inches possible.
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
Comments / 0