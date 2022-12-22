ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KYTV

Frostbite and hypothermia first aid: What to do if it’s too cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s cold outside! It is so cold that you could quickly get frostbite if your skin is exposed to the elements. Frostbite happens when your skin is exposed to cold air or just gets too cold. Your skin can go numb, discolored, and dry. The most common affected areas are fingers, toes, nose, ears, and lips. If you have to go outside, cover up to avoid having frostbite, but here’s what to do if you notice some of the symptoms.
KTTS

Light Snow Possible On Christmas Before Temps Warm Up

(KTTS News) — There will be snow on the ground this Christmas, and some light snow could even fall on Christmas itself. The National Weather Service says there’s a chance for some light snow to fall Christmas night. At least 2 to 3 inches fell across the Ozarks...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Friday, December 23 AM Weather – The Ozarks remains in a deep freeze

Happy Friday… can you believe it is Christmas weekend? It’s unbelievable to me!. It does look like we will qualify as a white Christmas for the first time since 2009. To qualify as a “white Christmas” you need at least one inch of snow on the ground. Springfield officially picked up 3″ of snow on Thursday, and with the frigid temperatures, that snow is not going anywhere for a few days.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Research shows increased risk of heart attacks during extreme cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday was a strange day in the Ozarks as temperatures plummeted from 16 degrees around 9 a.m. to 0 degrees by early afternoon and -2 by 3:30 p.m. It was a chilling thing to watch, just as it’s also chilling to consider that when the temps get this cold, the odds of having a heart attack increase by as much as 30 percent.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Heavy Snow Expected To Cause Travel Impacts

(KTTS News) — Snow began falling in Springfield around 8 o’clock Thursday morning, and its expected to last into the afternoon. Driving will become more dangerous as the day goes on. The National Weather Service says heavy snow will turn to flurries by 5 p.m. Patchy blowing snow...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

The threat of a flash freeze and black ice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flash freeze happens when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing. On Thursday, the Ozarks is expecting a significant temperature drop in the morning hours and potential drizzle which could result in black ice. Flash freezing makes roadways slick and very difficult to stop your vehicle on....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson road conditions

1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow. Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery. Here’s a look at a few […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Public Works prepares for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Snow plow drivers are ready to roll out as soon as snow accumulates on the roads. Crews started pretreating the routes with salt Wednesday night. 31 trucks will be out Thursday, clearing more than 600 miles of roadways. Each truck is loaded with 9-10 tons of pretreated salt so the roads can be cleared of ice and snow when temperatures reach below zero.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes

OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters say generators and space heaters could ruin your holidays if improperly used

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - With the frigid temperatures, many in the Ozarks turn to space heaters and generators to heat their homes. Chief Rich Stirts with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District said safety for those appliances is very important. ”The horror story is, here’s your Christmas tree, your presents,...
ksmu.org

The Ozarks are bracing for severe winter weather. For Mercy hospital, that means setting up staff sleeping quarters.

As the Springfield area braces for a winter storm warning beginning 6 a.m. Thursday, area organizations are taking steps to ensure safety. On Wednesday, Springfield Public Schools canceled Thursday classes. The day before, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital in Springfield said they’re setting...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Local businesses and Battlefield Mall stay open during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays. “It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

