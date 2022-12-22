Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap
Mason Yablonski scored 18 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Middletown South 60-54 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair haven (2-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Middletown South 28-25 in the second half. David Carr also had 11 points with three 3-pointers with Luke Schorr adding...
Boys basketball: Hoboken stops Glen Ridge for third win
Bryson Lopez tallied 19 points and five rebounds to help lead Hoboken to its third victory of the season with a 67-39 win in Hoboken. Jasir Lane recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds while Joel Lopez had 11 points and three rebounds for Hoboken (3-1). Simon Celeberti-Byam finished with eight points and four assists and Lamir Boxley dished out four assists.
Central Regional defeats Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Miles Chevalier scored 25 points for Central Regional in its 64-33 win over Manchester Township in Bayville. Tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter, Central Regional (3-0) took control in the second allowing just three points and sported a 37-16 lead at halftime. Central Regional continued to roll in the second half outscoring Manchester Township 27-17.
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Shabazz defeats Arts: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Keyona Bailey scored 13 points and Ty’Naijah Saxton tallied eight steals to lead Shabazz to a 27-13 victory over Arts in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Shabazz (1-3) wins its first game of the season after losing to Barringer, Irvington, and Montclair to open...
Barringer over American History - Newark Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Mya Cowans scored seven points and tallied 12 steals to help give seventh-seeded Barringer a 30-20 win over 10th-seeded American History in the play-in round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament at Barringer. Barringer (2-3) will play second-seeded Newark Central on Tuesday at Shabazz. Aryany Bautista also scored seven...
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
West Side blows out Bard: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Rodriquez dropped 20 points and Ramel Thomas tallied a double-double to lead West Side to a 60-39 victory over Bard in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Thomas finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the big victory. West Side broke a 23-23 deadlock...
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
Boys Basketball: Point Boro edges Ranney, makes clutch plays (PHOTOS)
Stephen Mellett made the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes to go to help give Point Pleasant Boro a 67-64 victory against Ranney in Point Pleasant. Mellett’s triple put Point Boro ahead 57-56. He finished with 13 points in the game. Jake Venturoso also drained five 3-pointesr and tallied a career-best 24 points.
No. 6 Southern storms into Jackson, breezes to 4th-straight win over rival Jaguars
It rained, sleeted and snowed in Jackson Township Friday afternoon — and that was before the storm arrived. Southern, ranked No. 6 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, blew into the Jackson Memorial gymnasium like a Nor’easter then dropped an avalanche of bonus points on the Jaguars. Southern...
Wrestling: No. 9 SPP defeats No. 4 CBA at Faith Christian Academy (PA) tri meet
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, wrestled No. 4 Christian Brothers and won 31-26 at a tri meet at Faith Christian Academy (PA) in Quakertown. It was supposed to be a quad, but Wyoming Area (PA) chose not to travel due to the threat of inclement weather.
Middletown South graduate Cranwell takes reins as Eagles’ coach
MIDDLETOWN — There has been a changing of the guard for the Middletown South High School girls basketball program for the 2022-23 season. Middletown South graduate Meghan Cranwell, who played for the Eagles, has taken the reins as the team’s head coach. Former coach Tom Brennan is now an assistant coach with the squad.
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
Rutgers basketball crushes Bucknell, maintains perfect record against low-major opponents
Six low-major opponents down, one more to go for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (8-4, 1-1) crushed Bucknell in a dominant 85-50 win on Friday, easily avoiding the pitfalls of playing a game two days before Christmas against a lowly opponent in front of a sleepy, half-filled Jersey Mike’s Arena with students away on break.
Devils comeback effort wasted in 4-3 loss to Bruins | 3 takeaways, including Mackenzie Blackwood’s shaky performance
Yegor Sharangovich raised his stick in his right hand, then flashed a serious face at his teammates. After scoring on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark with 6:13 minutes remaining in regulation, Sharangovich, his team trailing by one goal, wasn’t focused on the thumping Prudential Center crowd or chirping Bruins players. He wanted to mend the Devils’ sloppy second period woes by sparking a comeback victory against the best team in the NHL.
13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately
Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police
MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
Did Portnoy Just Settle Nellie's-Kinchley's Pizza Rivalry?
Four years after sampling the pizza at Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey, Dave Portnoy stopped by its rival, Nellie's Place in Waldwick.The Barstool Sports CEO gave the pizza at Kinchley's a 7.5 when he came to town in 2018.So, what's Portnoy's verdict on Nellie's?He gave the pie a 7.9. No, scratch that,…
Some churches switch to pre-filled Communion cups amid ongoing COVID worries
On a recent Sunday morning at Grace Church in Ridgewood, the service closely resembled how the congregation worshiped before the pandemic. Senior pastor Aaron Syvertsen preached a sermon, as usual. And members sang Christmas hymns in the church decorated with garland and light-adorned trees. But one thing was different: Instead...
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0