Montville, NJ

NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap

Mason Yablonski scored 18 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Middletown South 60-54 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair haven (2-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Middletown South 28-25 in the second half. David Carr also had 11 points with three 3-pointers with Luke Schorr adding...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Hoboken stops Glen Ridge for third win

Bryson Lopez tallied 19 points and five rebounds to help lead Hoboken to its third victory of the season with a 67-39 win in Hoboken. Jasir Lane recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds while Joel Lopez had 11 points and three rebounds for Hoboken (3-1). Simon Celeberti-Byam finished with eight points and four assists and Lamir Boxley dished out four assists.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Devils comeback effort wasted in 4-3 loss to Bruins | 3 takeaways, including Mackenzie Blackwood’s shaky performance

Yegor Sharangovich raised his stick in his right hand, then flashed a serious face at his teammates. After scoring on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark with 6:13 minutes remaining in regulation, Sharangovich, his team trailing by one goal, wasn’t focused on the thumping Prudential Center crowd or chirping Bruins players. He wanted to mend the Devils’ sloppy second period woes by sparking a comeback victory against the best team in the NHL.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately

Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS Philly

2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police

MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Did Portnoy Just Settle Nellie's-Kinchley's Pizza Rivalry?

Four years after sampling the pizza at Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey, Dave Portnoy stopped by its rival, Nellie's Place in Waldwick.The Barstool Sports CEO gave the pizza at Kinchley's a 7.5 when he came to town in 2018.So, what's Portnoy's verdict on Nellie's?He gave the pie a 7.9. No, scratch that,…
WALDWICK, NJ
