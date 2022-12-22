Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Recent community battles highlight tensions over access to public trails
'Inconsistent' access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii's trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive over $530M in federal funding for nonprofits, local projects
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Senator Brian Schatz announced Wednesday that he helped secure over $530 million in new congressional directed spending in this year’s government funding bill. This is more than double of last fiscal year’s amount. “We are bringing home more than a half a billion dollars...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief. Gov. Josh Green has set aside $50 million to fund a much-needed bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. It’s one of several priorities outlined in Green’s first executive budget, specifically aimed at improving healthcare.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport.
mauinow.com
College student from Maui awarded scholarship for Native Hawaiians studying STEM
Maui’s Bryan Pontanilla was recognized as one of eight Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship recipients at a luncheon Wednesday in Honolulu. Pontanilla is a graduate of Maui High School and is now attending Portland State University majoring in architecture. He was selected as one of eight Native Hawaiians studying STEM...
southarkansassun.com
$300 Hawaii Tax Rebates Received by Most Taxpayers
Hawaii’s Governor, David Ige, announced on Sept. 6 that taxpayers in the state would receive a tax rebate in the coming weeks due to an increase in tourism leading to higher state tax revenue, according to an article published by US News & World Report on September 6, 2022.
Lee Cataluna: It's An Emergency! How Proclamations Cut Through Hawaii Bureaucracy
One of the first things Josh Green has done as governor is to issue an emergency proclamation. That’s how things get done in Hawaii these days. It’s not a holdover from the pandemic years, nor is Hawaii perpetually in a state of emergency, at least not in any action-movie, Armageddon sense of the word. It’s just what has to happen to get things to move.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD administrations of opioid overdose antidote soar amid fentanyl’s rise on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past six months, Honolulu police have administered more Narcan than all the other police departments in Hawaii combined, new data shows. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Footage from police body worn cameras underscore the power of the antidote. In one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
hawaiinewsnow.com
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts
Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and...
KITV.com
Hawaii Proud Boy Leader mentioned in January 6 Committee's final report
WASHINGTON D.C. (KITV4) -- The Jan. 6 Congressional Committee released its final report Thursday, and former Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nicholas Ochs was citied in the report during an incident that occurred on the Capitol. The over-800 page report details the events leading up to and during the violent insurrection...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Hawaii At Night
Hawaii has stunning beaches, a tropical lifestyle and delectable cuisine, making it a fantastic destination for a vacation. The state has eight major islands, seven of which are inhabited. Honolulu, the largest city and capital, is home to some of Hawaii’s most popular attractions and activities, so whether you enjoy wildlife encounters and moonlit strolls or more luaus and cultural events, you’ll find plenty to do in Hawaii night and day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH closes Maui food truck after spotting over 20 cockroaches during inspection
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Maui Fare War | $109 From Three Airlines
If you missed the cyber deals, it’s still not too late to buy a ticket to Maui at a great price, wrap your confirmation, and put it under the tree. It’s another great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. To say the least, winter in Hawaii...
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police ask for help in finding missing California woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing California woman. Police said Heather A. Heathman, 42, was last seen in in the North Kohala area on Nov. 5. She was wearing a white shirt with black and grey plaid...
