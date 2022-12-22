ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Related
southarkansassun.com

$300 Hawaii Tax Rebates Received by Most Taxpayers

Hawaii’s Governor, David Ige, announced on Sept. 6 that taxpayers in the state would receive a tax rebate in the coming weeks due to an increase in tourism leading to higher state tax revenue, according to an article published by US News & World Report on September 6, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts

Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Proud Boy Leader mentioned in January 6 Committee's final report

WASHINGTON D.C. (KITV4) -- The Jan. 6 Congressional Committee released its final report Thursday, and former Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nicholas Ochs was citied in the report during an incident that occurred on the Capitol. The over-800 page report details the events leading up to and during the violent insurrection...
HAWAII STATE
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hawaii At Night

Hawaii has stunning beaches, a tropical lifestyle and delectable cuisine, making it a fantastic destination for a vacation. The state has eight major islands, seven of which are inhabited. Honolulu, the largest city and capital, is home to some of Hawaii’s most popular attractions and activities, so whether you enjoy wildlife encounters and moonlit strolls or more luaus and cultural events, you’ll find plenty to do in Hawaii night and day.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Maui Fare War | $109 From Three Airlines

If you missed the cyber deals, it’s still not too late to buy a ticket to Maui at a great price, wrap your confirmation, and put it under the tree. It’s another great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. To say the least, winter in Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE

