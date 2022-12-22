ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Armando Bacot (26 points), North Carolina fend off Michigan

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zn7vb_0jqrcI7l00

Armando Bacot scored 26 points and North Carolina held off Michigan in a feisty game for an 80-76 victory Wednesday night in Charlotte, N.C., as part of the Jumpman Invitational.

R.J. Davis had 19 points and Caleb Love poured in 18 points as the Tar Heels won their fourth in a row following a four-game skid.

Kobe Bufkin racked up 22 points and Jeff Howard tallied 17 for Michigan (7-4), which couldn’t overcome a halftime hole despite several rallies. Former Duke player Joey Baker had nine points off the bench and Hunter Dickinson also posted nine points for the Wolverines, who shot 41.9 percent from the field.

Love went 4 for 4 on free throws in the last 40 seconds to help seal the outcome. Bacot shot 11 for 15 from the field to lead North Carolina’s 50 percent shooting from the field and Leaky Black provided nine points and 11 rebounds.

Pete Nance, who was one of the heroes in last weekend’s victory over Ohio State, didn’t score until his three-point play with less than six minutes remaining stretched the Tar Heels’ lead to 69-60.

Michigan was in an offensive dry spell, scoring only three points in a six-minute stretch. From there, the Wolverines posted six straight points in 79 seconds to trim the deficit to three.

It might have been closer, but a Michigan turnover ended up with Bacot scoring.

The game became chippy and confrontational in the first half and North Carolina seemed to benefit coming out of the stretch. At the 6:53 mark, two players from each team were tagged with technical fouls.

That development had the overwhelmingly pro-North Carolina crowd fully engaged.

North Carolina used an 18-6 stretch to end the first half to hold a 41-34 edge. In the final five and a half minutes of the half, Davis bagged two 3s, Love hit a 3 and Bacot converted a three-point play for some key possessions.

The Tar Heels made six of 12 shots from 3-point range in the opening half.

North Carolina defeated a Big Ten Conference opponent on a neutral court for the second time in five days after rallying in the second half and topping then-No. 23 Ohio State in overtime Saturday in New York.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program

Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC's 2023 Class

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with the media shortly after noon on Wednesday to discuss the Tar Heels' 2023 signing class and what this group of 20 will add to the program. “We had absolutely no drama, the 20 that we thought we're gonna...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy