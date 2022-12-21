Suspect sought in vehicle theft, break-ins

Wilkes-Barre Township police are searching for this individual after they allegedly were involved in the theft of a vehicle and several vehicle break-ins in both the township and in Wilkes-Barre City. Courtesy of Wilkes-Barre Township police

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is searching for a man believed to have been involved in the theft of a car as well as several vehicle break-ins across both the township and Wilkes-Barre City.

The department released a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage to their Facebook page on Wednesday.

The suspect, according to police, was involved in the theft of a vehicle on Ketchum Street in Wilkes-Barre Township on Sunday before discarding the vehicle at the Walmart on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

On Monday, the same individual was observed on surveillance tape breaking into several cars at the Dough Company on Kidder Street. The suspect is also believed to be involved in several vehicle break-ins that occurred in the Wyoming Valley Mall parking lot.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should either message Wilkes-Barre Township Police on Facebook, text 570-760-0215, or call 570-606-4791.