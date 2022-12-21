ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Police: One person shot in Wilkes-Barre

By Kevin Carroll
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zy6GX_0jqrc7V100
Police officers from Wilkes-Barre City were called to the 100 block of Poplar Street for a reported gunshot victim on Wednesday night. Officers confirmed that a gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — City police have confirmed that one person was shot at a Poplar Street residence on Wednesday night.

Details are scarce; however officers at the scene confirmed that they were called to the residence, in the 100 block of Poplar Street, for a reported gunshot victim.

Multiple officers could be seen entering and exiting the 100 side of 98-100 Poplar Street, a double-block residence. No evidence markers or caution tape could be seen outside of the residence.

Officers confirmed that a gunshot victim was taken from the scene and transported for medical attention. There was no word on the condition of the victim Wednesday night.

Police were unable to comment on whether or not they had a suspect in custody related to the shooting. Officers did say there was no ongoing danger to the public.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
