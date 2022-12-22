Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
WNDU
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
I&M urges customers to reduce electricity use to prevent outages amid cold temps
The cold temperatures have created "extraordinary demands" for the power system, I&M said.
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
indiana105.com
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue
Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
cbs4indy.com
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: High winds and severe drifting closes some roads in St. Joseph County
Due to high winds and severe drifting the following roads will be closed through the night of December 23. Bittersweet Road between Anderson and Douglas Roads. Cleveland Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road. Douglas Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road. Mayflower Road from Drake Street North to the...
22 WSBT
Road conditions, low visibility lead to multiple crashes in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Drivers are dealing with those dangerous conditions across our area. Blowing and drifting snow is affecting drivers from Plymouth to South Bend to Berrien County. WSBT took US-12 which is one of the alternative routes to avoid I-94. According to MDOT, all eastbound lanes...
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
WNDU
First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, December 24, 2022
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite.
wkdzradio.com
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
Tri-State counties issue snow emergencies, advisories amid winter storm
Counties in the Tri-State and Greater Cincinnati region have issued snow emergencies and travel advisories ahead of a winter storm expected to bring ice, snow and dangerous temperatures.
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Michigan Power urges its customers to reduce power consumption immediately until 10 a.m. Sunday
Holiday lights might be shut off until Sunday night, due to an emergency request by I&M directed to its customers. Indiana-Michigan power sent an email to its customers Saturday morning urging the immediate reduction of power use in what the utility calls an emergency situation. I&M says it is asking its customers to reduce their electrical power consumption until 10 a.m., Sunday, December 25.
Indiana counties update travel status for winter storm
Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday. Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether. Here is a look at the latest […]
indiana105.com
Indiana State Police Lowell Post Asking Public to Use Websites for Weather, Road Conditions
In Northwest Indiana, as a major winter storm enters the state the Indiana State Police Lowell Post is asking the public to use available resources for road and weather conditions. One is the website 511in.org which is used by INDOT, and the main website, which is https://www.in.gov/indot/travel-conditions/travel-information/ , or 1-800-261-7623 for those that prefer a phone number. At 511in.org you can find traffic cameras, plow cameras, and roadway incidents. For weather forecasts and current conditions, troopers are asking residents to please visit the National Weather Service website, https://www.weather.gov/lot/ and to not call the Post for road/weather conditions as they said they will likely refer callers to the mentioned websites or phone number. There is also an INDOT app for smartphones. “If you decide that you absolutely must travel, please take extra precautions as your decision could have life or death consequences if first responders can’t reach you in time. Pack blankets, water, snacks, jumper cables, full tank of gas, washer solvent, flashlight(s), batteries, etc. The list could go on and on,” the news release said, adding, “If you can delay travel until the storm clears and conditions improve, that would be recommended.”
95.3 MNC
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
Comments / 0