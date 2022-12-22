ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
indiana105.com

Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue

Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain

INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night

Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Michigan Power urges its customers to reduce power consumption immediately until 10 a.m. Sunday

Holiday lights might be shut off until Sunday night, due to an emergency request by I&M directed to its customers. Indiana-Michigan power sent an email to its customers Saturday morning urging the immediate reduction of power use in what the utility calls an emergency situation. I&M says it is asking its customers to reduce their electrical power consumption until 10 a.m., Sunday, December 25.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana counties update travel status for winter storm

Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday. Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether. Here is a look at the latest […]
INDIANA STATE
indiana105.com

Indiana State Police Lowell Post Asking Public to Use Websites for Weather, Road Conditions

In Northwest Indiana, as a major winter storm enters the state the Indiana State Police Lowell Post is asking the public to use available resources for road and weather conditions. One is the website 511in.org which is used by INDOT, and the main website, which is https://www.in.gov/indot/travel-conditions/travel-information/ , or 1-800-261-7623 for those that prefer a phone number. At 511in.org you can find traffic cameras, plow cameras, and roadway incidents. For weather forecasts and current conditions, troopers are asking residents to please visit the National Weather Service website, https://www.weather.gov/lot/ and to not call the Post for road/weather conditions as they said they will likely refer callers to the mentioned websites or phone number. There is also an INDOT app for smartphones. “If you decide that you absolutely must travel, please take extra precautions as your decision could have life or death consequences if first responders can’t reach you in time. Pack blankets, water, snacks, jumper cables, full tank of gas, washer solvent, flashlight(s), batteries, etc. The list could go on and on,” the news release said, adding, “If you can delay travel until the storm clears and conditions improve, that would be recommended.”


