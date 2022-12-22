In Northwest Indiana, as a major winter storm enters the state the Indiana State Police Lowell Post is asking the public to use available resources for road and weather conditions. One is the website 511in.org which is used by INDOT, and the main website, which is https://www.in.gov/indot/travel-conditions/travel-information/ , or 1-800-261-7623 for those that prefer a phone number. At 511in.org you can find traffic cameras, plow cameras, and roadway incidents. For weather forecasts and current conditions, troopers are asking residents to please visit the National Weather Service website, https://www.weather.gov/lot/ and to not call the Post for road/weather conditions as they said they will likely refer callers to the mentioned websites or phone number. There is also an INDOT app for smartphones. “If you decide that you absolutely must travel, please take extra precautions as your decision could have life or death consequences if first responders can’t reach you in time. Pack blankets, water, snacks, jumper cables, full tank of gas, washer solvent, flashlight(s), batteries, etc. The list could go on and on,” the news release said, adding, “If you can delay travel until the storm clears and conditions improve, that would be recommended.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO