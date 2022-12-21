Read full article on original website
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”
In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
All Passion and Emotion: Listening to The Everly Brothers Songs
Pioneers of country rock, The Everly Brothers, Phillip “Phil” Everly, and Isaac Donald “Don” Everly, were known for their guitar playing and vocal harmony. Their soulful voices had people dubbing them “the most beautiful-sounding duo” ever. In this article, let’s listen to the pure...
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Tamar Braxton Hospitalized With Flu: “I Could Not Breathe”
Tamar Braxton is sharing news of her recent hospitalization for a severe case of the flu. In an Instagram post, Braxton revealed she was rushed to the hospital by ambulance in need of oxygen because she could not breathe. Braxton said it was surprising because she became severely ill just a day after spending time with friends and doing some Christmas shopping. In her post, the singer/actor shared photos of herself ahead of getting sick along with images of herself in the hospital. She also mentioned that she has no idea how she contracted the virus. She has since been released...
Lanisha Cole Is Content with Nick Cannon's Co-Parenting
Apparently, Price Is Right alum Lanisha Cole is content with Nick Cannon’s co-parenting abilities after seemingly shading his “fake” holiday photo ops with his other children. A recent post she made comes amid her clapping back at trolls who’ve dubbed her “baby mama #538” and commented on...
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
guitar.com
Lars Ulrich on the possibility of playing alongside Rush: “It would take a lot of rehearsal… 2112 would probably be too much”
Lars Ulrich has discussed the probability of him performing live alongside Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, claiming that he is open to the idea but would need to practice in order to keep up with some of their tracks. Taking place on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the...
José Feliciano Returns with 'Viva La Navidad' 50 Years After Releasing the Classic 'Feliz Navidad'
The Puerto Rican musician released his latest holiday album Love & Christmas in November Fifty years after releasing the catchy, bilingual holiday classic "Feliz Navidad," José Feliciano is back! On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Feliciano's song "Viva La Navidad," which is featured on his holiday album Love & Christmas. The animated music video sees the Puerto Rican singer, 77, strumming his guitar as a cartoon, surrounded by a band of snowmen. Eventually, his character is also seen riding a sleigh across the world as he traces a...
guitar.com
John Frusciante announces electronic double album ‘I’ and ‘II’ after over a year of “writing and recording rock music”
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has announced an upcoming double electronic album, I and II, set to arrive in early 2023. Two versions of the record will be released — with I (pronounced “one”) featuring seven tracks on vinyl, while II (pronounced “two”) includes more songs, in both CD and digital formats.
The 1975 Finds Everlasting Love in Each Other in Endearing ‘Oh Caroline’ Video
Long live The 1975. In the music video for the band’s all-consuming love song “Oh Caroline,” a deep cut from their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, a grand romance runs its course, but the four-piece’s adoration for one another endures without expiration. The video pictures frontman Matty Healy as an old man, all gray hair attached to an aging body that doesn’t move like it used to, channeling the days of his youth in an empty ballroom. When he spins around, strumming his cane like a guitar, he’s transported back to his time on stage with...
Lana Del Rey releases new song ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,’ announces new album
(LOOTPRESS) – Lana Del Rey has proven herself in recent years to be one of the most prolific consistent workers in the pop music industry, never going more than a couple of years without releasing new material and dropping two full-length projects in 2021 alone in the form of Chemtrails over the Country Club in March and Blue Banisters in October. The artist formerly known as Lizzy Grant reemerged on the scene Wednesday with the release of a brand-new single, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.”
Polyphia’s ‘Playing God’ Is the 2022 Song of the Year
Polyphia’s “Playing God” is Loudwire’s pick for the 2022 Song of the Year. Guitarist Tim Henson joins us to talk about the massive track, whether 2010 Polyphia would like 2022 Polyphia, his newest signature guitar and more. “Originally, that wasn’t going to be the first song,”...
Weezer Pine for Canine Companionship on New Song ‘I Want a Dog’
Winter is almost upon us, as evidenced by the arrival of Weezer’s “I Want a Dog,” the first single off the fourth and wintertime installment of the band’s yearlong SZNZ project. The track is Cuomo’s ode to canine companionship, with the singer pining for a pet. But — in Cuomo fashion — the track deviates into a statement about the lack of human connection in an increasingly online world. “I want a dog to lead me to the backyard / And fetch the ball as if he was my lifeguard / I want a dog to softly walk beside me, guide...
SFGate
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
