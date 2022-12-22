ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Don’t Throw Snowballs in Aspen + More Fun Facts About Colorado

I love fun facts. It's always fascinating to find out something odd, particularly about the place you live. You may have seen me mention this before, but if you're smarter than the average bear, you know there is way too much that's odd about Colorado to be contained within one list. Honestly, two probably won't cut it, either. We'll probably be talking about this again in the future.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Montrose Townhouse Feels Very California for Colorado

It's no secret that there are a lot of Californians running around in Colorado. Honestly, there's probably a lot more than usual these days, as more and more people leave the Golden state to seek greener pastures. With all of that out-of-state influence, it was only a matter of time before the California influence would be felt, and for some reason that's exactly what I see when I look at this Townhouse for sale on Estates Drive.
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Ranks No. 2 in Best Places for Dog Owners

Colorado residents love their dogs — so much so, in fact, that our canine affinity shocks out-of-staters. Science backs our obsession up too. Although Colorado may not have the best dog parks, studies have consistently ranked cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as "pet-friendly." So, it's not surprising...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

20 Weird First Names You’ll Only Hear In Utah

We prefer to use the terms unique, or peculiar, but yeah I guess weird is fair. Many jokes have been made about white people in Utah making up words and then naming their kids those made up words. Names like McKayzleigh and Brexlinn and Bostin. But then there is another...
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

15 TV Shows That Were Forbidden By Your Utah Mom

Is it just me, or does every TV show wait until your mom walks into the room for everyone to start swearing?. You tried your best to explain that you were not watching smut, but rather a very educational and age-appropriate program. That was until she showed up and ruined everything.
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

If Batman Lived in Colorado, He Would Totally Live in This Home

As a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Batman. I loved the car he drove and I personally thought the Bat Cave was the most excellent hideout ever. To this day, I still think Batman is super awesome and the Bat Cave. You could probably imagine my excitement when I saw this Glenwood Canyon home that is built into the side of the cliffs.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy