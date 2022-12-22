ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

03-04-05-12-15

(three, four, five, twelve, fifteen)

MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart

There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K

There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Thousands Remain Without Power Across New England Following Brutal Wind and Rain

More than 18,000 Massachusetts homes remain without power Saturday after a storm brought downpours and strong winds to the region, knocking down trees and power lines. Utility crews are working to restore power across the region amid the bitter cold that has settled in following the storm. Plummeted temperatures have complicated the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

