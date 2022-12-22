Read full article on original website
Festive train brings cheer during the holiday season
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over rivers and through woods, a festive train was rolling once again through the Midwest. On a cold December night, it appeared Santa turned in his sleigh for a set of tracks and wheels as the Christmas spirit rolled into Davenport, Iowa. It certainly warmed the spirits of children who saw the train pass as “oohs” and “ahhs” filled the air.
Food delivery drivers navigate ‘pretty hazardous’ roads
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With more people staying in because of the weather, Order2Eat, a QCA food delivery service, is seeing a higher volume of orders. Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers who are already in a difficult position. “The roads worry me a lot,” said Matthew...
Winter weather not stopping small businesses
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather puts a halt to many aspects of our life, but these small businesses are staying open in case of last-minute customers. Yesterday’s winter weather created many problems for local business owners trying to cash in on the holiday rush, but today many are reopening to catch any last minute customers before the holidays.
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Curbside pick-up, what some businesses are doing to keep their employees safe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 received a viewer question about how local stores that offer curbside pick-up are keeping their employees safe when the temperatures plummet. TV6 reached out to Walmart, Target and Hy-Vee to learn more about their policies. Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President of Communications at Hy-Vee said...
Cold temperatures impact QCA churches
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The cold temperatures are also impacting local churches as Christmas approaches. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events. Leaders at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church said they’re opting to hold off on its Christmas Eve service,...
Cedar Rapids Senior Dog is Finally Adopted After Viral Post
Earlier this week, a kind Iowan by the name of Amy Nicholson-Jordan helped make a Christmas miracle happen right here in Cedar Rapids. Amy stopped by the Cedar Valley Humane Society and met Rudolph, a senior pup that was in the need of some love. She was so moved by her visit with Rudolph, she made a Facebook post dedicated to getting him adopted. The post reads:
US 104.9 Country Music of 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re still shopping for that perfect Christmas gift, consider the gift of music. Jake Truemper, host of of county music station US 104.9, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Website: https://us1049quadcities.com/
Public Library Hours Update with weather and holiday
The Davenport Public Library will be closed today and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will operate on reduced hours, closing at 2 p.m. today. Both libraries will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Davenport Public Library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for normal business hours.
Fire destroys popular Bellevue restaurant
A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a popular Mexican restaurant in Bellevue. Firefighters from both the Bellevue and Omaha fire departments battled the fire at Netties Mexican restaurant. Tweets from the Bellevue Fire Department asked people to avoid the area Friday afternoon. No cause for the fire has been given yet.
Fire destroys Muscatine home Friday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man escaped injury following a three-alarm fire Friday morning that destroyed his home. Around 7:46 a.m., the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the rear of a single-family home in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Fire...
PHOTOS: 2022 Christmas lights in and around Galesburg
Here is a gallery of Christmas lights in and around Galesburg for the 2022 holiday season. (Photos courtesy STEVE DAVIS/SeedCo Media)
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
Crews respond to a Davenport fire Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported Saturday after a structure fire in Davenport, according to a press release. Officials say Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. Marquette St at 12:42 p.m., with five fire apparatus, one incident command vehicle, and a total of 16 personnel.
LIVE Weather Blog: Updates as snow, wind and dangerous cold impact the QCA
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day remains in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday for snow, gusty wind and dangerously cold temperatures. If you have a photo or video you would like to submit to TV6, click here. 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Tonight into Friday, whiteout conditions are...
Storm affects area food pantry hours
Two area food pantries have either shortened hours or are closed due to the extreme weather conditions forecast for today. The food pantry at SouthPark Mall in Moline is operating on shortened hours and will be open from 8:30-11:30 only on Thursday, December 22. The food pantry at SonRise Bible Church in Atkinson will be […]
Snow emergencies tough on stores, parking
A lot of people staying home and off the streets meant a quiet day for a lot of businesses in downtown Davenport. Some stores stayed closed today and don’t plan to open their doors again until next week. People are hunkering down at home, only going out if they...
Muscatine home lost due to fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures. At approximately 7:46 am, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.
Holy Carp! How an IL fishery is fulfilling a Polish holiday tradition
THOMSON, Ill. — It's a rather fishy holiday custom. For many Polish families, Christmas Eve wouldn't be complete without 'Christmas Carp' on the table. Traditionally, the carp would be brought home alive, then live in a family's bathtub for a few days before the big meal. But nowadays, fisheries largely take care of the butcher and filleting.
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
