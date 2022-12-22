Earlier this week, a kind Iowan by the name of Amy Nicholson-Jordan helped make a Christmas miracle happen right here in Cedar Rapids. Amy stopped by the Cedar Valley Humane Society and met Rudolph, a senior pup that was in the need of some love. She was so moved by her visit with Rudolph, she made a Facebook post dedicated to getting him adopted. The post reads:

